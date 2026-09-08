Ballon d'Or 2026 nominees LIVE: Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane - Who makes the 30-man shortlist?

France Football is unveiling the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist today, with nominees being released across official platforms between 11am and 4pm.

A season shaped by the 2026 World Cup has produced multiple genuine contenders, and the race for football's biggest individual prize has rarely looked so wide open.

Find out who has been nominated with Sports Mole's live blog below!

Ballon d'Or 2026: Everything you need to know

The 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or is being confirmed today, ahead of a ceremony that carries historical significance beyond the usual calendar milestone.

For the first time in the award's history, the gala moves out of Paris, with London hosting the 70th edition on October 26 as a tribute to inaugural winner Sir Stanley Matthews, who received the first Golden Ball in 1956.

Rodri is among the early favourites after a World Cup summer that fundamentally changed the shape of the race.

The Manchester City midfielder was the dominant figure in Spain's run to the global title, making 122 line-breaking passes across eight appearances and claiming the tournament's Golden Ball ahead of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Harry Kane arrives at the debate with one of the most prolific individual campaigns the game has produced in living memory.

The Bayern Munich striker scored 73 goals in 65 competitive appearances for club and country in 2025-26, a tally bettered only by Lionel Messi's 82 in 2011-12 among all players in the 21st century.

Kane's unrivalled 36 Bundesliga goals earned him a second European Golden Shoe, and he also helped Bayern to the league and cup double.

Lamine Yamal has a case that goes beyond raw numbers; the Barcelona winger became the youngest player in history to feature in and win both a European Championship final and a World Cup final, adding a second major international title alongside Rodri and Spain's squad.

Mbappe's argument centres on a World Cup Golden Boot haul of 10 goals in North America, a tally that took him past Miroslav Klose and Lionel Messi to become the competition's all-time leading scorer with 22 goals from 22 appearances.

The Real Madrid forward scored 42 goals during the club season, though the absence of silverware at club level could weigh against him when votes are tallied.

Messi, at 39, is expected to feature on the shortlist after another World Cup full of heroics, though defeat in the final appears to have ended his pursuit of a record-extending ninth award.