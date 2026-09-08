Arsenal receive mixed Jurrien Timber, Cristhian Mosquera injury update before Napoli Champions League clash

Arsenal have received a timely fitness boost ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Napoli, as Jurrien Timber was seen in full training on Tuesday.

The Netherlands international has been dealing with a troublesome groin injury for months, although he made a brief comeback during the Champions League final loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Timber was then forced to withdraw from the Dutch World Cup squad, though, and he has not played another minute of competitive football since the battle of Budapest.

However, the right-back has been slowly edging closer towards a return to action since the season began, and Mikel Arteta revealed last week that Timber was in a "really good condition".

The 25-year-old was nevertheless absent from the squad for Sunday's 2-1 Premier League win over Chelsea, but he is ostensibly in with a strong chance of making the trip to Naples.

Jurrien Timber back in Arsenal training before Napoli clash

Jurian Timber & Bruno Guimaraes IN Arsenal's open training ahead of Napoli tomorrow



NO Cristian Mosquera. pic.twitter.com/obgfRqEwJa — Talking Highbury (@TalkingHighbury) September 8, 2026

Timber's presence was one of two pieces of positive fitness news for the Gunners, as Bruno Guimaraes also took part in the session following a knock.

The Brazilian was on the bench during the weekend's triumph over Chelsea but was only an unused substitute, suggesting that he was still not quite at 100% just yet.

However, Cristhian Mosquera - who sustained a muscular problem at Villa Park in late August - was not part of the training session after also missing the victory over the Blues.

Arteta will likely be asked for an update on the Spaniard in his pre-game press conference, but all the signs point towards Ezri Konsa making his full Champions League debut for the club on Wednesday.

William Saliba (back) remains a long-term absentee, and with Timber also only just working his way back to full fitness, Ben White is expected to continue at right-back.

Which Napoli players are missing for Arsenal clash?

© Imago / Insidefoto

While Arsenal have a couple of defensive concerns to contend with, Napoli boss Massimiliano Allegri is also managing without Alessandro Buongiorno and Luca Marianucci due to knee injuries.

However, the Partenopei's most notable absentee is undoubtedly Scott McTominay, who is set for a few weeks on the sidelines due to a minor heart procedure.

Brazilian striker Giovane - who has a hernia - is also unavailable for Napoli, but former Manchester United man Rasmus Hojlund was always expected to lead the line at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Dane could be joined in the Napoli XI by Kevin De Bruyne, who has not started any of Napoli's first three Serie A games so far this season but provided a goal and assist off the bench against Genoa on matchday one.