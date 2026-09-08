Man United lineup vs. Sabah: Predicted XI for Red Devils as Michael Carrick prepares to make changes

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick could make four changes to his starting side for Thursday's Champions League contest with Sabah.

The Red Devils will welcome Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, so it is expected that Carrick will shuffle his pack ahead of that contest.

Man United will again be without the services of Matthijs de Ligt (back), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Carlos Baleba (ankle), Amad Diallo (ankle) and Tom Heaton (hamstring) for the fixture.

Marcus Rashford also needs to be assessed, with the attacker brought off against Everton on Sunday afternoon due to a slight muscular problem.

The expectation is that Rashford will be passed fit, but it would not be a surprise to Carrick be cautious with the attacker ahead of the Manchester derby.

Two of the changes could come at the back, with Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui potentially being introduced for Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Andrey Santos could be introduced in midfield ahead of Youri Tielemans, while Benjamin Sesko may be in line to replace Rashford in the starting side.

Sesko's introduction could lead to Matheus Cunha moving out to the left.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Martinez, Mazraoui; Santos, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko