Tottenham news: 'That's dressing room talk' — De Zerbi's approach frustrates English icon

Manager Roberto De Zerbi is tasked with leading Tottenham's rebuild this season, but is already under a degree of pressure following an underwhelming start to the 2026-27 Premier League campaign.

Although Spurs' problems remain largely on the pitch, the 47-year-old Italian's comments following Saturday's goalless draw with Nottingham Forest were not well received by Paul Merson, Arsenal icon and former England international from the 1990s.

The English icon suggested certain remarks from the manager should have stayed within the club's internal environment. By making them public, De Zerbi had put himself in a risky position, in his view.

"De Zerbi criticised the forwards after the game. He also criticised the medical department for dictating substitutions. That's dressing room talk. Don't go public and say that. You need to keep that internal," the former player wrote in his Sky Sports column.

De Zerbi's criticism names Tottenham players and medical staff

© Imago / APL

The draw with Forest secured Tottenham their first point of this Premier League campaign, but also exposed the team's struggles in front of goal.

The final whistle at the City Ground confirmed the negative milestone of the club failing to score in their opening three Premier League matches for the first time in the league's history.

De Zerbi vented that decision-making in attack needs to improve, citing specific players by name to illustrate situations that could have led to goals for Spurs had a different option been chosen to finish the move.

"On the chance with Marmoush, when he shoots, we have Robertson making a run forward. If we had played it to Robertson, Kudus would have been free on the other side," he said at one point.

"How many crosses went through to the back post? Two from Mathys Tel, one from Savio," the manager pointed out.

"Pedro Porro's ball to Mateus Fernandes, when he played it to Kudus and then Dominic Solanke's header, Mateus was completely free to score," he also recalled.

De Zerbi also criticised the apparent influence of the medical department over players' game time, saying he had been forced to substitute Savio and Udogie after 60 minutes on the instruction of club doctors.

"Kudus and Robertson (the substitutes) played very well, but making two substitutions at that point wasn't ideal. But we can't risk more injuries. Savio is very important to us, as is Destiny (Udogie). Maybe we lost a bit of balance, some connection," he said.

'He falls out with people': Merson on De Zerbi

© Iconsport / David Klein / Sportimage

Merson said Spurs fans could be concerned by the manager's comments, as interpersonal relationships are not his strong suit. "He falls out with people," the pundit wrote.

The complaint regarding the attack did not make sense to the former player. Tottenham had two big chances in the match against Forest and did not manage a single shot on target against Matz Sels.

"They didn't have 20 chances. It's not like the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper was man of the match. It's a long journey for Spurs, but my problem is with the mentality. You don't stay 17th for two years and turn it around overnight."

Regarding the comments made about the medical department, Merson raised the possibility that the Italian might be "covering himself". Even so, he added a caveat, recalling that Enzo Maresca made similar remarks at Chelsea and ended up leaving the club just a few weeks later.

"At the same time, if they're asking to substitute a player, he's the manager. He's in charge. If it's not up to him to decide how long players stay on the pitch, why not protect himself?" the pundit pointed out.

De Zerbi has been at Tottenham since March 2026 and has led a costly overhaul of the squad, as part of the project to return the club among the Premier League's top sides. The attacking struggles and physical problems are issues carried over from last season, which the manager still needs to find the best way to resolve.