Barcelona vs. Feyenoord: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Barcelona will begin their Champions League league stage campaign with a clash against Dutch giants Feyenoord on Wednesday night.

The Catalan outfit are bidding to win the competition for the first time since 2015, while Feyenoord have previous in the European Cup, securing the trophy in 1970.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Barcelona vs. Feyenoord kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday.

Where is Barcelona vs. Feyenoord being played?

The Champions League match between Barcelona and Feyenoord will be played at the Catalan outfit's home stadium of Camp Nou.

Barcelona's only previous home game against Feyenoord came back in 1974-95, recording a 3-0 victory over the Dutch team in the second round of the European Cup.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Feyenoord in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 3.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Barcelona and Feyenoord?

Is this Barcelona's year?

The Catalan outfit are bidding to win the European Cup for the first time since 2015 and seem to be well-equipped to launch a serious challenge for the trophy.

Barcelona have scored 17 times in their opening four La Liga matches of the 2026-27 campaign, winning each of those fixtures, and they are considered to be among the favourites for European success this term.

Feyenoord famously won the European Cup in 1970, beating Celtic 2-1 in the final of the tournament.

The Dutch side actually failed to make it through the league phase of the 2025-26 Europa League, while Barcelona were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the 2025-26 Champions League by Atletico Madrid.

> Our full preview of Barcelona vs. Feyenoord can be viewed here