Paris Saint-Germain vs. Slovan Bratislava: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain will begin their Champions League league stage campaign with a clash against Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday night.

PSG have won back-to-back European Cups, securing the 2025-26 trophy courtesy of a penalty-shootout success over Premier League champions Arsenal.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does PSG vs. Slovan Bratislava kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday.

Where is PSG vs. Slovan Bratislava being played?

The Champions League match between PSG and Slovan Bratislava will be played at the French club's home stadium of Parc des Princes.

PSG's only previous home fixture with Slovan Bratislava came in the 2011-12 Europa League, with the Ligue 1 team recording a 1-0 victory courtesy of a goal from Javier Pastore.

How to watch PSG vs. Slovan Bratislava in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 3.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for PSG vs. Slovan Bratislava?

PSG will attempt to put their domestic troubles aside when they begin the defence of their Champions League trophy against Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday night.

Luis Enrique's side have only picked up two points from their first three Ligue 1 matches of the campaign and will enter this game off the back of a 2-1 home defeat to Monaco.

Slovan Bratislava, meanwhile, have won four and lost two of their six league matches this season, and the team are managed by ex-Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.

The Slovakian outfit last played in the Champions League in 2024-25, when they lost all eight of their matches by an aggregate score of 7-27.

> Our full preview of PSG vs. Slovan Bratislava can be viewed here