Liverpool transfer news: Reds beat Real Madrid to £30m signing this summer

Real Madrid missed out on a summer target to Liverpool, who spent £30m to secure his signature.

In August 2018, Real Madrid spent £31m to sign Thibaut Courtois. It has proven to be an excellent investment for the Merengues, who have relied on one of the world's best goalkeepers for the past eight years.

The Belgian shot-stopper remains highly effective, though his contract is set to expire in June 2027.

Real Madrid looking for a Thibaut Courtois successor

© Imago / Sportimage

While the Merengues are expected to extend his contract by at least another year, the former Chelsea goalkeeper, who wants to finish his career at the club, is nonetheless getting closer to the end of his playing days.

As a result, Real Madrid must begin thinking about his succession.

The Spanish club currently has Andriy Lunin as their number two goalkeeper, but is also exploring the market to find a long-term replacement.

According to information from Cadena SER, Real Madrid had been particularly keen on Lucca Brughmans, whose profile had been endorsed by his fellow countryman, Thibaut Courtois.

Liverpool beat Real Madrid to Lucca Brughmans

© Imago / IMAGO / Belga

The Spanish capital club endured a busy summer, marked by a change of manager and six signings for a combined £193m.

The European giants had planned to make a serious move for the Belgian goalkeeper once this summer's window had concluded. However, it was already too late.

Facing a similar situation to Real Madrid regarding their goalkeeping department, with Alisson now 33, the Reds got ahead of the curve this summer.

Liverpool completed the signing of Lucca Brughmans for £30m. The 18-year-old goalkeeper was then immediately loaned back to Genk, where he has continued to develop, for the remainder of the season.

Real Madrid will therefore have to explore other options at goalkeeper in the coming months to find a successor to Thibaut Courtois.