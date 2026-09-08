Liverpool transfer news: Reds attacker 'will look to leave' in January under one condition

Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa could leave the club in the January window.

During the summer window, the Reds feared that Cody Gakpo might leave the club in the closing stages, but they refused a mega £80m offer from Manchester City.

The Reds signed Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain on a big-money deal, but they could still look to add more players in the forward department.

Chiesa joined the Reds in the summer of 2026 from Juventus and has made 50 appearances for the club, scoring five goals.

The Italian failed to cement a regular starting position under Arne Slot and needs a strong performance to impress Iraola and keep his place at the club.

Federico Chiesa could leave Liverpool

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According to Football Whisper, Chiesa is likely to leave the club in January if he fails to get regular game time after returning from injury.

The former Juventus attacker is currently absent from the squad as he is sidelined with a muscle injury.

However, the Reds attacker is expected to return to training during the international break later this month.

Iraola included him in the pre-season, but the attacker was left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad for a second season running.

Federico Chiesa: Should Liverpool let him go?

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Chiesa only started one Premier League game last season, and along with Wataru Endo, he is facing an uncertain future at the club.

At the moment, Chiesa is way down the pecking order, and unless someone gets injured, it is hard to see him getting back into the starting line-up anytime soon.

Moreover, Liverpool need to ship out a few non-homegrown players before they can buy anyone, and both Chiesa and Endo are facing that prospect.