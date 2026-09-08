Porto 0-2 Man City: Erling Haaland climbs above Tommy Johnson in Citizens goalscoring list with brace in European win

Erling Haaland has moved into third spot in Manchester City's all-time goalscorer list on 167 courtesy of his brace in Tuesday's 2-0 success over Porto in the Champions League.

The Norway international headed a cross from Enzo Fernandez into the back of the net early in the second period to send Enzo Maresca's side ahead in the European contest, before turning a cross from Rayan Ait-Nouri into the corner in the latter stages.

Haaland entered the European fixture in fourth spot in Man City's all-time goalscorer list, one behind Tommy Johnson, who represented the club between 1920 and 1930.

Johnson struck 166 goals in all competitions for the Citizens, and he has now been passed by Haaland, who will now have second-placed Eric Brook in his sights.

NO MISTAKE from Erling Haaland this time ?



He's put Man City 1-0 up in Porto ?? pic.twitter.com/UpKOqQA49s — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) September 8, 2026

Haaland's brace secures Champions League win for Man City

Brook netted 177 goals for Man City between 1927 and 1940, and it would be a surprise if Haaland was unable to move past that total before the end of the season.

However, Haaland still has some way to the top of the list, with Sergio Aguero scoring 260 times in all competitions for the Citizens between 2011 and 2021.

Haaland has a contract at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2034, but it remains to be seen if he decides to spend the majority of his career in Manchester.

Indeed, it is understood that the 26-year-old wants to play in La Liga during his prime, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona potential suitors.

Haaland is already on five goals for Man City this season, and he is the red-hot favourite to again secure the Premier League Golden Boot, scoring three times in the competition thus far.

© Iconsport / SPI

What next for Man City?

Man City will now switch their attention back to the Premier League and the small matter of Sunday's Manchester derby with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Citizens will have had a lot longer to prepare for the match, as Man United are not in Champions League action until Thursday night, when they welcome Sabah.

Man City are one of only two teams - the other being champions Arsenal - to win all three Premier League matches this season, beating Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Coventry City.