Man City's £86m Rodri replacement identified - 'Will probably be one of the best'

Manchester City were one of the most formidable teams under Pep Guardiola, as over the 10 years he spent in charge at the club, they won six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and a Champions League.

The Catalan manager managed to evolve the playing squad throughout his time, seemingly replacing vital cogs at the perfect time with replacements that could better his footballing machine.

In his final couple of years at the club, several of these notable individuals bid farewell to the Etihad Stadium as Guardiola’s time at the club appeared to be winding down, including the exits of Kyle Walker, John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne.

However, the most important departure from the club has come after Guardiola had already left, as the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, Rodri, departed for Barcelona.

The Spanish international was pivotal for City, as seen in their record without him in the team, particularly during his long layoff with an ACL and meniscus injury.

Now, Bacary Sagna has explained how City may go about replacing Rodri, who he deems the "best in the world".

Bacary Sagna on replacing Rodri at Man City

Man City have signed some notable names this summer to bolster their midfield, including Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, and Ayyoub Bouaddi as new manager Enzo Marseca aims to evolve the club’s midfield.

Sagna believes that the closest replacement to Rodri may be Bouaddi, and the former France international believes that the youthful midfielder has the potential to be as good as the Spaniard in the future.

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Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, via Wiz Slots, Sagna said: “Rodri is the best in the world at the minute, at this position.

“It's not going to be easy to replace him. We saw what was the effect of him being injured and the impact it had on the team. And of course, they are top players.

“I mean, Bouaddi is a player in the making and will probably be one of the best in the world. But he didn't reach that stage yet. He still has a lot to learn.

“Now he has reached the Premier League. The Premier League is not, one more time, the French League. You have less time on the ball to think.

“You have to be physically ready. I have high hopes for him because he's an amazing player and he's still young. He's still so young.”

Manchester City without Rodri

The Spanish international spent seven seasons at Man City, and he proved to be a pivotal player in Guardiola’s team.

Rodri was central to the way that City approached matches tactically, being the tempo setter and the key player to break up opposition attacks.

During his time at the club, he helped the club to lift the Premier League on four occasions, three EFL Cups, two FA Cups and a Champions League title.

However, it is notable that in the 2024/25 season, City struggled significantly because Rodri was ruled out for the campaign with an ACL injury.

Guardiola’s side would finish third in the Premier League, 13 points off the champions Liverpool, were knocked out at the play-off phase of the Champions League to Real Madrid, and lost the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace.

While he returned to the side last season, City again struggled at times throughout the campaign, as he may not have been fully back to his best, with this coming at the World Cup with Spain.