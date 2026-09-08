Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'decided against' signing 'superior' £43m Barcelona midfielder

Chelsea reportedly rejected the chance to sign Barcelona and Spain star Fermin Lopez for £43m last summer.

The 23-year-old heartbreakingly missed La Roja's World Cup triumph in July due to injury, watching teammates such as Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo beat Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final.

Seemingly spurred on by the disappointment of the off-season, Lopez has started the 2026-27 La Liga campaign in sensational fashion, scoring four goals and providing two assists in just four contests.

The attacking midfielder was a star of the show once again on Sunday evening, when he created two goals and got onto the scoresheet himself in the 5-0 demolition of Valencia at Estadio de Mestalla.

Whilst Barca prepare for their Champions League opener against Feyenoord this week, Xabi Alonso's Chelsea are plotting EFL Cup progression at the expense of Leeds United on Wednesday night.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Chelsea snubbed chance to sign Lampard regen?

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea were offered the chance to sign Lopez for just £43m during the summer of 2025, when Barcelona were scrambling for cash amid intense financial difficulties.

The report claims that the Blues felt that they were being quoted an expensive price for the 23-year-old, despite his total of 17 goal contributions for the Spanish giants during the previous campaign.

Lopez has been likened to Chelsea and England legend Frank Lampard due to his ability to crash the box in attacking moments, picking up a decent goal return despite operating from the middle of the park.

After his sensational displays for Barca at the beginning of this season, the Spaniard is valued significantly higher than £43m ahead of the January window, and Hansi Flick's side have no interest in parting ways with the star.

Chelsea were in the market for a new midfielder in the summer window following the sale of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City, however, the Blues failed to bring Monaco's Lamine Camara to Stamford Bridge.

© Imago

Underrated Lopez continues to shine

Perhaps due to his absence from Spain's World Cup-winning squad this summer, Barcelona's Lopez has gone under the radar slightly in the eyes of wider football fans and pundits this year.

Indeed, the Spaniard is not even a guaranteed starter at Camp Nou, with world champion Olmo the more senior and recognisable name in the attacking-midfield ranks of the La Liga powerhouses.

That is likely to change over the course of the next few years, though, with Lopez already one of the top-performing Barca men during a flawless start at the beginning of their Spanish title defence.