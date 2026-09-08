Preview: Stevenage vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Stevenage will be looking to pick up another victory when they welcome Luton Town to the SPORTA Arena on Thursday evening.

The hosts currently sit 16th in the League One table, while the visitors are seventh.

Match preview

Stevenage picked up their first league victory on Saturday as they thumped Barnsley 5-1 away from home.

Dan Kemp bagged a brace and Olly Sanderson, Terence Vancooten and Michael Mellon were also on target for the Boro, with head coach Alex Revell delighted with his side's second half display.

Speaking after the game, Revell hailed their "heart, intensity and desire" and highlighted the need to "do the basics and the fundamentals to the best of our ability".

Heading into the game, Stevenage had picked up three draws and one defeat in their four league games so far and would have been disappointed with their slow start to the campaign after reaching the playoffs last season.

However, they will be hoping the big win over Barnsley at the weekend will kickstart their season and they will look to follow it up with a victory over Luton.

© Imago

Luton narrowly missed out on a playoff spot by just one point last season and have strengthened their squad considerably this summer in order to boost their promotion hopes.

The likes of George Johnston, Kasey Palmer, Callum Marshall, Harrison Ashby, Emilio Lawrence, Dan Gore and Tudor Mendel have joined the club, while Cauley Woodrow, George Saville, Millenic Alli, Christ Makosso, Zack Nelson, Jacob Brown and Cohen Bramall have all departed.

Luton have made a solid start to the new season, picking up two wins, two draws and one defeat, and they drew 1-1 with Leyton Orient last weekend.

Donley scored for the Hatters, but they were unable to make their dominance count as Jaze Kabia bagged an equaliser for the O's.

Head coach Jack Wilshere felt his side "did enough to win the game" and admitted they have "work to do", with Luton's new signings needing time to gel.

However, it is worth noting that Luton have only beaten Stevenage twice in their last nine meetings across all competitions.

Stevenage League One form:

Stevenage form (all competitions):

Luton Town League One form:

Luton Town form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Stevenage are expected to hand Louis Thompson a start in midfield after he was brought on after just 23 minutes against Barnsley, with Terry Taylor set to drop to the bench.

Josh Magennis is likely to continue up front, with attacking support from Kemp, Sanderson and Jordan Roberts.

Luton will have to make at least one change after Harrison Ashby picked up an injury against Leyton Orient, with Harry Fox expected to replace him.

Nahki Wells will continue up front, with Donley and Gideon Kodua in behind him.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Setford; James-Wildin, Vancooten, Piergianni, Freestone; Phillips, Taylor; Sanderson, Kemp, Roberts; Magennis

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Odoffin, Andersen Johnston; Jones, Walsh, Richards, Fox; Donley, Kodua; Wells

We say: Stevenage 2-1 Luton Town

Stevenage will be full of confidence after their impressive victory on Saturday and they have a strong recent record against Luton, which is why we are backing them to pick up an important win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.