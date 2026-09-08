Chelsea transfer news: Estevao Willian update provided by Xabi Alonso amid suggestions of winger's frustration

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has played down suggestions that Estevao Willian is unhappy at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazil international, who is still just 19 years of age, is viewed as one of Chelsea's stars for the present and future.

However, he has been limited to just 96 minutes across the opening four matches of the season, 80 of which came in an EFL Cup tie versus Luton Town.

A recent report claimed that Estevao - who has a contract until 2033 - was growing frustrated with his lack of starts under Alonso.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup tie against Leeds United, Alonso hinted that he had spoken with the starlet.

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Alonso reacts to Estevao reports

The Spaniard told reporters: "Este is ready, he's training well. The other day he had a very good impact, he has a great chance. So he's fully involved and with a very good attitude every day.

"With Este, 100% (he will be important) because of his potential, because he's so young but he's in that process to adapt and to learn quick. And the season is going to be long."

When quizzed on specific conversations, the Spaniard added: "You know, private conversations, they should remain private. But the season is going to be long.

"And the players that they have the desire and the hunger to prove and to show every day that they are up for the challenge, it's what we want to create here in the building. And Este is part of it.

"So he has had a very good attitude, very good mentality to prepare every game and to be ready for the team."

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Will Estevao start against Leeds United?

Although Alonso selected a stronger starting lineup than expected for the Luton game in the previous round, he may bring in fresh legs for the contest with Leeds.

Estevao made a lively cameo appearance against Arsenal on Sunday, and the expectation is that he will replace either Cole Palmer or Morgan Rogers in one of the number 10 roles.

With Leeds playing with a back three, it seems unlikely that Alonso will switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation for this game.

Given that Estevao has suffered at least one significant hamstring injury and other minor issues since arriving at Chelsea last summer, accumulating 1,772 minutes across 39 outings should arguably not warrant any level of frustration at this stage of his career.