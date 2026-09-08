Liverpool transfer news: Reds could begin summer of 2027 with 'bargain' £47m signing

Liverpool had a mixed 2026 summer window, with the Reds signing some top-quality players but failing to address other areas.

The defence is one area that needs rebuilding next summer, with Virgil van Dijk not getting any younger, while a new right-back is probably required.

Jeremie Frimpong has failed to impress in the opening few matches, while Conor Bradley is not expected to return anytime soon from his rehabilitation period.

Andoni Iraola has hinted that he may move Dominik Szoboszlai to right-back, although he used summer signing Ronald Araujo in that role during their 2-0 win over Ipswich Town.

Liverpool could look to secure bargain signing in 2027?

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Liverpool signed Araujo on loan from Barcelona, and they have an option to sign him permanently for £47m.

According to Sport, via TeamTalk, the centre-half, who can also play at right-back, has impressed Iraola and other Liverpool officials and could be set for a permanent move.

The Catalan-based newspaper claims that while Araujo has played only three matches, Liverpool's hierarchy already believes signing him was the right decision.

The Reds consider the signing a bargain, and Iraola reportedly wants to take him to the highest level physically and mentally.

Araujo has made 213 appearances for the senior Barcelona side, scoring 14 goals, but he has somewhat fallen out of favour with Hansi Flick, and a move away from the club could be on the cards.

Ronald Araujo: Should Liverpool sign him?

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Iraola loves versatile players who can perform multiple roles, and Araujo can definitely fit into the current Liverpool system seamlessly.

At 27, the Uruguayan defender has plenty of football left in him, and Liverpool can reap great rewards from his quality for the money mentioned above.

The vastly experienced defender could be a valuable option for Iraola's side, but the club should not make any decision in haste.