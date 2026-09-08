Chelsea injury news: Xabi Alonso provides Marco Palestra, Moises Caicedo update ahead of Leeds United EFL Cup tie

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has confirmed that Marco Palestra and Moises Caicedo will remain absent for Wednesday's EFL Cup third round tie against Leeds United.

The Blues have accumulated six points from their opening three Premier League matches, with the pair accumulating just 14 minutes between them.

Palestra is yet to make a competitive appearance for Chelsea, despite playing regularly during pre-season, while Caicedo suffered a recurrence of an injury soon after his introduction versus Brighton & Hove Albion on August 30.

In recent days, Palestra has hinted that he is closing in on a return, while Caicedo is not believed to be far away from featuring in the squad again.

However, at a press conference on Tuesday ahead of the fixture at Stamford Bridge, Alonso revealed that the pair would be absent from the matchday selection.

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Alonso provides Palestra, Caicedo update

Speaking to reporters, Alonso said: "No, not yet. Still not ready to go. Not the moment to take too early risk. So we go game by game with them and it's too early."

On Palestra, he added: "He came with huge energy, huge desire to enjoy his game in the Premier League. He had a very good pre-season and right a few days before the first game against Fulham, he picked up an injury.

"But it's part of the life of a football player to come back from injury. But we will need him for sure because he has great potential and he will add a lot of good qualities that we need for the team."

When pushed on whether Caicedo could return against Hull City on Saturday, the Spaniard stated: "Potentially, yes. But we need to wait and probably Thursday, Friday, we'll know more."

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Henderson, Emegha update ahead of Leeds United tie

Meanwhile, Alonso was also asked whether Jordan Henderson was available to return from a wrist injury, or Emegha from a muscle problem.

He said: "No, not yet. How far? Ask me on Friday. Ask me on Friday."

Henderson and Emegha did not feature during pre-season and will realistically have to wait until after the September international break before being considered for anything more than an appearance off the substitutes' bench.