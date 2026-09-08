Preview: Fenerbahce vs Roma - prediction, team news, lineups

Making a long-awaited return to the Champions League, Fenerbahce and Roma will clash at Sukru Saracolglu Stadium on Thursday.

Both were regular fixtures in UEFA's other club competitions, but they are now finally back in the big time.

Match preview

Having lost nine times in qualifying since their sixth appearance in 2008, Fenerbahce were simply desperate to reach the Champions League's main phase this season.

The Turkish giants were dumped out by Benfica last summer, which prompted Jose Mourinho's dramatic exit and the arrival of Domenico Tedesco.

Despite Tedesco's best efforts, Fener still missed out on the Super Lig title to their city rivals Galatasaray, leading to the appointment of current coach Ismail Kartal.

The latter first guided the Yellow Canaries past Gornik Zabrze and Sturm Graz in qualifying rounds two and three, before winning a fiesty playoff tie against Lyon.

Fener have played 154 games in UEFA competition since they last featured in the Champions League, but that wait for a seat at Europe's top table is finally over.

However, they must head into the league phase following a slow start to their domestic campaign, having lost to Genclerbirligi on the opening matchday.

Despite then posting back-to-back wins, Kartal's squad suffered another setback on Saturday, when they were beaten at home by old foes Besiktas.

© Imago / Insidefoto

While Fener have waited 18 years, Roma had to watch on for seven - during which they won the inaugural Conference League - before booking their Champions League comeback.

Overtaking key rivals AC Milan and Juventus, the Giallorossi ended last season's league campaign with five consecutive wins, scoring at least two goals per game and conceding just twice in the process.

That strong final push secured a third-placed finish in Serie A, capping off a memorable first year in charge for Gian Piero Gasperini.

A Europa League winner for Atalanta in 2024, Gasperini has accrued plenty of experience at the elite level, and he lost only four of his last 23 Champions League group games while with La Dea.

His Roma side are currently full of confidence, having made a blistering start to the new season: 10 goals and a 100% record after Saturday's incredible late comeback against Gasp's former club.

Three straight wins have left them top of the early Serie A standings - just ahead of reigning champions Inter Milan - with star striker Donyell Malen already grabbing five goals.

Now, before facing former managers Mourinho and Luis Enrique later in the league phase, Roma must travel to the Turkish capital, where they will be sure of a warm reception.

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

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D

W

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L

Roma form (all competitions):

W

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W

Team News

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

While Mason Greenwood's ban is suspended for the next year, Fenerbahce will be without Matteo Guendouzi on Thursday, following the pair's involvement in fighting after the recent playoff win against Lyon.

The ex-Lazio midfielder misses out on a reunion with Roma and is joined on the sidelines by Jayden Oosterwolde, who underwent surgery on a hamstring injury after he recently failed a medical at Roma.

Marco Asensio's presence is also in doubt due to a thigh strain, while Talisca - Fener's top scorer in qualifying - has just joined Al Jazira.

In the Brazilian's absence, Romelu Lukaku could face his former club, though Vedat Muriqi started up front against Besiktas.

Meanwhile, the visitors will rely on a potent partnership between Paulo Dybala and Malen, the latter of whom has notched 19 goals in his first 21 Serie A appearances.

Dybala has been directly involved in 12 across his last 16 Champions League starts, albeit the most recent was in March 2022.

Only Lorenzo Pellegrini is unavailable as he continues to recover from a thigh injury, so Gasperini can choose from an almost full squad.

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Muldur, Skriniar, Ake, Brown; Kante, Yuksek; Aydin, Akturkoglu, Greenwood; Muriqi

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Molina, Cristante, Kone, Wesley; Dybala, Mora; Malen

We say: Fenerbahce 2-2 Roma

Including qualifiers, Fenerbahçe have only lost five of their last 32 home matches in European competition - while winning 20 - but they did lose to Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at the Sukru Saracoglu last season.

Lyon also left with a draw in the playoff round, so in-form Roma should take something back with them to Italy, given their significant goal threat.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.