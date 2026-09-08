Liverpool transfer news: Reds to 'hold internal talks' over Virgil Van Dijk's contract situation

Liverpool have reportedly scheduled to hold talks regarding Virgil van Dijk's future before the end of 2026.

The 35-year-old was part of Andoni Iraola's XI on Friday night, when an early brace from Alexander Isak at Portman Road secured a maiden Premier League success of the season over Ipswich Town.

Impressive in a right-back role at the East Anglian venue last week, Barcelona loanee Ronald Araujo has supposedly built up enough rapport to be considered as a potential permanent signing next year.

A full-back pairing of Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong has troubled the Reds over the past 12 months, with Liverpool carrying on in the absence of legendary players Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

After winning one and drawing two of their opening three top-flight contests, Iraola's side remain unbeaten and sit sixth in the Premier League standings, four points behind pacesetters Arsenal and Manchester City.

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Liverpool to 'hold talks' over Van Dijk's future

Signing a high-profile extension to his Anfield terms during the summer of 2025, Liverpool legend Van Dijk is contracted to the Merseyside project until June 2027, meaning that he could depart at the end of this season.

According to Football Insider , the Reds are preparing to hold 'internal talks' over the future of the world-class centre-back, who will turn 36 before the start of the 2027-28 Premier League season.

It is understood that Liverpool are in the knowledge that they need to start seriously imagining a future without Van Dijk in the heart of defence, plotting moves for younger alternatives to the Dutchman.

A part of this succession planning has already been completed, with Frenchman Jeremy Jacquet currently navigating his first campaign in the Premier League following a move from Rennes.

It is believed that Liverpool will hold discussions regarding the contract situation of Van Dijk between now and the New Year, taking into account his performances during the first half of the season.

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Van Dijk continues to deliver

Whilst Van Dijk is often criticised for his standoffish approach to defending, the veteran centre-back showcased plenty of aggression on Friday night when Liverpool comfortably defeated Ipswich.

There is little argument against the notion that the 35-year-old remains as the Reds' top-performer defender, especially since Ibrahima Konate secured a free-transfer move to Real Madrid.

As a result, it is hard to imagine Liverpool allowing Van Dijk to walk away when he continues to deliver on Merseyside, despite plenty of reported interest in the Dutchman from Saudi Arabia and the United States.