Frenkie de Jong injury update: When will Barcelona star make return to action?

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has said that Frenkie de Jong will be back in action "in a few weeks".

The Netherlands international is currently dealing with a knee injury.

Barcelona had allegedly been keen for the midfielder to undergo an operation, but the player instead opted for conservative treatment.

De Jong is currently going through running exercises on the grass but is yet to do any ball training, with his recovery being carefully managed.

There had been some speculation surrounding the midfielder's future over the summer, with some reports claiming that Barcelona head coach Flick was willing to let him leave.

© Imago

Barca midfielder De Jong tipped for October return

Flick was asked about the Dutchman ahead of Barcelona's Champions League league phase opener against Feyenoord on Wednesday night.

De Jong will be back "in a few weeks", claims Flick, with a return possible after the first international break of the 2026-27 campaign.

Barcelona's first game after the international break is against Getafe on October 11.

“He’s a very talented player. After his injury, he needs to come back and train hard, which is what he’s doing," Flick told reporters.

“We will see him in a few weeks, and we’ll see what happens after the international break – it’s important to take it one day at a time.”

© Imago / Nico Vereecken / Photo News

Will Bisiwu be involved against Feyenoord?

Flick also issued an update on summer arrival Jesse Bisiwu, who has recently been sidelined.

The 18-year-old will not be involved against Feyenoord but will continue to train with the senior side while playing matches for Barcelona's second team.

“He won’t be in the squad tomorrow, but he’s fine. He will train with us and play for Barca B. He has a lot of potential in attack and defence. He has a chance of playing for us in the future," Flick told reporters.

Eric Garcia is out of Barcelona's Champions League clash with Feyenoord through suspension, while De Jong is joined in the treatment room by Roony Bardghji.