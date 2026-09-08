Porto vs. Man City confirmed lineups: Anderson, Ndiaye benched as Maresca makes three changes for Champions League clash

Elliot Anderson and Iliman Ndiaye have been left out of Manchester City’s starting lineup for tonight’s Champions League opener against Porto at Estadio do Dragao.

The pair of summer signings both started in the Citizens' 1-0 Premier League win over Coventry last Saturday, with Anderson producing a man-of-the-match display, but both players will begin on the substitutes' bench against Porto.

Abdukodir Khusanov has also reverted to the bench, with Matheus Nunes, Phil Foden and Ayyoub Bouaddi all handed starts as manager Enzo Maresca makes a total of three changes to his first XI.

Eighteen-year-old summer signing Bouaddi will make his full debut for Man City and is expected to take Anderson's place in centre-midfield alongside club-record arrival Enzo Fernandez.

After recovering from an ankle issue, Nunes will start his first game of the new season at right-back, joining captain Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi and Josko Gvardiol in a four-man defence protecting goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The return of Foden to the starting lineup is set to see him begin on the right side of attack, with Antoine Semenyo moving over the the left as Rayan Cherki continues in the number 10 role behind striker Erling Haaland, who has scored three goals in his last two appearances.

Meanwhile, new recruit Allan has been selected in Man City's matchday squad for the first time since joining from Palmeiras and the winger is in contention to make his debut as a substitute.

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Perez, Fernandes, Varela all return to Porto XI for Man City clash

As for Porto, head coach Francesco Farioli has also made three changes to his starting lineup following last Friday’s 2-1 win over Moreirense in the Primera Liga.

Jan Bednarek scored in that match, but the ex-Southampton defender is suspended this evening and has been replaced by Nehuen Perez, who will partner Jakub Kiwior at centre-back.

While Alberto Costa retains his starting spot at right-back, Francisco Moura has been replaced at left-back by Martim Fernandes.

Victor Froholdt is the final change made by Farioli, with Alan Varela taking his place to link arms with Rosario and Gabri Veiga in a three-man midfield.

William Gomes, Andre Silva, Pepe all continue in attack, though, with Santiago Gimenez and Borja Sainz among those providing cover on the substitutes’ bench.

Porto starting lineup: D. Costa; A. Costa, Perez, Kiwior, Fernandes; Rosario, Varela, Veiga; Gomes, A. Silva, Pepe

Subs: Ramos, J. Costa, Hwang, Sainz, Gimenez, Souza, Fofana, Cunha, T. Silva, L. Gomes, Moura, Teixeira

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Bouaddi, Fernandez; Foden, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland

Subs: Bettinelli, Rulli, Anderson, Ndiaye, Kovacic, Ait-Nouri, Reis, Allan, Khusanov, McAidoo, Lewis