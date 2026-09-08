Preview: Estrela Amadora vs Braga - prediction, team news, lineups

Braga could climb into the top five of the early-season Primeira Liga table when they travel to face Estrela Amadora at Estadio Jose Gomes in their rescheduled matchday-three encounter on Thursday evening.

Originally pencilled in for August 23, this fixture was pushed back due to the Archbishops' continental commitments, and it arrives with the Minho visitors sitting sixth in the standings, while their Reboleira hosts are ninth.

Match preview

Finishing behind the traditional big three has never been more costly for Braga, who ended fourth for a third season in a row last term but saw a possible Europa League qualification berth snatched away after Torreense's upset Taca de Portugal triumph over Sporting Lisbon.

The Archbishops' top-three ambitions this season have been affected by a disrupted schedule, with two of their opening five league fixtures altered from their original dates, as matchday two's home game against Gil Vicente was postponed due to a gastrointestinal infection in the squad before this fixture was also pushed back.

Even so, Carlos Vicens's side have secured passage to the Conference League main stage after a 2-0 aggregate victory over Austria Vienna in the playoff round, while the Minho outfit have also picked up seven points from their three league outings this season.

Braga kicked off their Primeira Liga campaign with a draw at Moreirense, before a narrow victory in matchday four's Minho derby against Vitoria de Guimaraes was followed by last weekend's Pau Victor-inspired comeback 2-1 win over Alverca.

Another maximum haul on Thursday would see the Archbishops record victories in three consecutive league matches for the first time since their run of four straight wins from mid-January to late February, although just two triumphs in their last seven top-flight visits (D5) to Jose Gomes provide some cause for doubts.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Estrela, on the other hand, have been solid without being exceptional, with their current four-match unbeaten run this season comprising three draws, while their sole victory came in a thrilling away win at Nacional on matchday four.

Pepa's men have proven to be an exciting side this term, scoring and conceding multiple goals in each of their four league games, thawing found the net nine times while allowing eight, with their attacking threat and defensive vulnerability both evident in last weekend's 2-2 draw against Famalicao.

After conceding early from a Georgios Koutsias strike, the Tricolores turned the game on its head through goals from Leandro Antonetti and Max Scholze but failed to hold on to their lead as Koutsias completed his brace from the penalty spot to earn Fama a point.

The result also serves as further reminder of last term's pattern of failing to turn draws into wins, with Estrela recording a joint-league-high 12 stalemates in 2025-26 and finishing just above the relegation playoff spot under Cristiano Bacci, who departed after his three-game spell at the club.

Meanwhile, Pepa will look to build on his solid start to life in Reboleira, although he will be well aware that the Tricolores have failed to win any of their last five home matches in the league, with each of the last three - stretching back to the previous campaign - ending in draws.

Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

D

D

W

D

Braga Primeira Liga form:

D

W

W

Braga form (all competitions):

D

W

D

W

W

Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Braga are expected to remain without long-term absentee Sikou Niakate (Achilles), while Jean-Baptiste Gorby remains a doubt and captain Ricardo Horta is looking to regain full fitness after a muscle injury.

On a more positive note, Jonas Wind and Bright Arrey-Mbi are both back and available, having made the bench as unused substitutes last time out, with the former pushing for his debut on Thursday.

Head coach Vicens made three changes at half time at Alverca, with Gabri Martinez, Sergio Barcia and Fran Navarro all pushing for a start after being introduced following the interval in that encounter.

As for Estrela, Emerson Pedro Vanga will need to undergo a late fitness test to assess his availability after being forced off injured in the first half against Famalicao last weekend, while Kevin Hoog Jansson remains a doubt, having not featured this season.

Antonetti enters this encounter looking to extend his impressive scoring streak, having found the net in each of the Tricolores' four matches this season, and he is almost certain to retain his spot in the number nine role.

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Linck; Scholze, Patrick, Lekovic Soares; Doue, Robinho; Marcus, Zvonarek, Stoica; Antonetti

Braga possible starting lineup:

Fontes; Lagerbielke, Barcia, Carvalho; Gomez, Tiknaz, Moutinho, Martinez; Rodrigues, Victor, Dorgeles

We say: Estrela Amadora 2-2 Braga

Both sides met on the final matchday of the previous season, with the encounter ending in a 2-2 draw, and we expect a similar outcome here considering the pattern of results in Estrela's games, with the hosts likely to give Braga a run for their money on home soil.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.