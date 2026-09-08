Team News: Barcelona vs. Feyenoord injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will begin their Champions League league phase campaign with a clash against Feyenoord on Wednesday night.

The Catalan outfit last won the competition in 2015, while Feyenoord lifted the European Cup in 1970, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BARCELONA

Out: Frenkie de Jong (knee), Roony Bardghji (knee), Eric Garcia (suspended)

Doubtful: Jesse Bisiwu (contusion)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Christensen, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Gordon; Raphinha

FEYENOORD

Out: Thomas Beelen (broken leg), Bart Nieuwkoop (unknown), Gjis Smal (ankle), Jakub Moder (knee), Jordan Bos (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ernst; Read, Juste, Watanabe, Marmol; Vanhoutte, Zechiel, Targhalline; Valente, Ferri, Diarra