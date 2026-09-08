Champions League Gameweek 1
Napoli
Sep 9, 2026 8.00pm
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
Arsenal

Team News: Napoli vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Napoli vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Mikel Arteta and Massimiliano Allegri square off on the touchline on Wednesday evening, when Napoli and Arsenal get their Champions League campaigns underway at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Serie A giants suffered a calamitous collapse in a 3-2 defeat to Inter Milan on Saturday, before Arsenal's deserved 2-1 Premier League win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

NAPOLI vs. ARSENAL

NAPOLI

Out: Scott McTominay (heart), Giovane (hernia), Alessandro Buongiorno (knee), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (groin), Luca Marianucci (knee)

Doubtful: David Neres (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Marin, Rrahmani, Spinazzola; De Bruyne, Lobotka, Gilmour; Politano, Hojlund, Santos

ARSENAL

Out: Cristhian Mosquera (muscle), William Saliba (back)

Doubtful: Jurrien Timber (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

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