Club Brugge 2-3 Aston Villa: John McGinn makes history in much-needed Champions League win

John McGinn is now Aston Villa's all-time leading goalscorer in major European competitions courtesy of his goal in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Club Brugge.

The Scotland international found the back of the net in the 11th minute of the European contest, curling the ball into the bottom corner from just inside the penalty box.

With 12 goals, McGinn has gone past Ollie Watkins (11) to become Villa's all-time leading goalscorer in major European competitions.

Club Brugge levelled the scores at 1-1 in the 19th minute of the contest.

However, Villa were back ahead in the 22nd minute through Emiliano Buendia, before Nicolas Jackson scored a third for Unai Emery's side just before the interval.

Club Brugge scored a second through Nicolo Tresoldi just past the hour, but Villa managed to hold on to secure a valuable three points in the league stage.

McGinn strikes to put Villa ahead in Bruges! ?



? Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/FJnuxSwYwo — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 8, 2026

Club Brugge 2-3 Aston Villa: McGinn creates history with goal in Champions League win

The win is Villa's first of the 2026-27 campaign and has come at the perfect time given the team's difficulties in the early stages of the Premier League season.

Emery's side opened their Premier League campaign with back-to-back losses to Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal, before drawing 0-0 with Hull City last time out.

Villa will also take on Fenerbahce, Viking, Barcelona, Galatasaray, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Slavia Prague in the league stage of the Champions League.

Most goals scored for Aston Villa in European competitions:



◉ 12 - John McGinn

◎ 11 - Ollie Watkins

◎ 9 - Peter Withe



His 4th #UCL goal. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/7nfap0N6U3 — Squawka (@Squawka) September 8, 2026

What next for Villa?

Villa will be bidding to make it back-to-back wins when they continue their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

Emery's side will then take on fellow Premier League outfit Coventry City in the EFL Cup on September 16 before heading to Tottenham Hotspur in England's top flight on September 19.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a testing start to the season for Villa, but Tuesday's away win in the Champions League could act as a springboard.