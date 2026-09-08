Champions League Gameweek 1
Brugge
Sep 8, 2026 5.45pm
2
3
HT : 1 3
FT Jan Breydelstadion
Aston Villa
  • Hugo Vetlesen 19' goal
  • Hans Vanaken  48' yellowcard
  • Nicolò Tresoldi 61' goal
  • Jan Virgili 62' yellowcard
  • Romeo Vermant 89' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Ian Maatsen 9'
  • goal John McGinn  11'
  • goal Emiliano Buendía 22'
  • goal Nicolas Jackson 43'
  • yellowcard John McGinn  78'
  • yellowcard João Gomes 89'

Club Brugge 2-3 Aston Villa: John McGinn makes history in much-needed Champions League win

By | , Last updated:

Villa captain McGinn makes history in much-needed Champions League win
© Iconsport / Belga

John McGinn is now Aston Villa's all-time leading goalscorer in major European competitions courtesy of his goal in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Club Brugge.

The Scotland international found the back of the net in the 11th minute of the European contest, curling the ball into the bottom corner from just inside the penalty box.

With 12 goals, McGinn has gone past Ollie Watkins (11) to become Villa's all-time leading goalscorer in major European competitions.

Club Brugge levelled the scores at 1-1 in the 19th minute of the contest.

However, Villa were back ahead in the 22nd minute through Emiliano Buendia, before Nicolas Jackson scored a third for Unai Emery's side just before the interval.

Club Brugge scored a second through Nicolo Tresoldi just past the hour, but Villa managed to hold on to secure a valuable three points in the league stage.

Club Brugge 2-3 Aston Villa: McGinn creates history with goal in Champions League win

The win is Villa's first of the 2026-27 campaign and has come at the perfect time given the team's difficulties in the early stages of the Premier League season.

Emery's side opened their Premier League campaign with back-to-back losses to Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal, before drawing 0-0 with Hull City last time out.

Villa will also take on Fenerbahce, Viking, Barcelona, Galatasaray, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Slavia Prague in the league stage of the Champions League.

What next for Villa?

Villa will be bidding to make it back-to-back wins when they continue their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

Emery's side will then take on fellow Premier League outfit Coventry City in the EFL Cup on September 16 before heading to Tottenham Hotspur in England's top flight on September 19.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a testing start to the season for Villa, but Tuesday's away win in the Champions League could act as a springboard.

Google Preferred Source
Author photo

Written by

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Aston Villa related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe