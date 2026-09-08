Ruud Nijstad opens up on failed summer move to Blaugrana as Barca prepare January bid

Ruud Nijstad, the FC Twente central defender who attracted strong interest from Barcelona during the summer transfer window, has spoken publicly about the failed move for the first time.

Towards the end of the window, while still searching for a forward of the highest calibre, Hansi Flick had also identified the need for a central defender. Aymeric Laporte was the ideal profile on paper given his experience and his potential partnership with Pau Cubarsi, but convincing Athletic Bilbao was always going to be close to impossible.

Barcelona made an offer for Ruud Nijstad

With that avenue blocked, the Spanish champions turned their attention to teenage prospect Ruud Nijstad. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca submitted a bid of approximately £6.8m for the 18-year-old Dutchman. Twente, however, had no real intention of letting their academy graduate leave at this stage of his development, and the deal never progressed.

© Imago / Pro Shots

Nijstad has now addressed the episode in an interview with Dutch outlet Voetbal International.

'It is the biggest club in the world. If a club like that wants you, it is wonderful. So in a way it really makes you wonder what it would be like. I was everywhere in the news. It was interesting.' — Nijstad.

Nijstad accepts Twente's decision with maturity

Nijstad showed considerable composure in addressing the failed transfer, without any sign of resentment towards his club.

'I know there were contacts between the clubs. For the rest, I left it to my agent. I sometimes asked about the situation, but Twente did not want to let me go. I understand that. I extended my contract myself because I can still develop here.' — Nijstad.

The Dutch Under-19 international signed a new deal with Twente until June 2029 at the start of the summer — a decision that speaks to a longer-term development plan rather than an impatient search for a bigger stage.

Barca, however, appear to have not given up. According to the latest from Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana are planning to return for Nijstad in the January transfer window. Whether Twente's position will have shifted by then remains to be seen.