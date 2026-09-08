Napoli vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Last season's runners-up Arsenal will kick off their 2026-27 Champions League campaign on Wednesday, when they travel to face Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Massimiliano Allegri's Gli Azzurri come into this clash hoping to bounce back after suffering consecutive defeats, including a frustrating 3-2 defeat against Inter Milan on Saturday.

As for Mikel Arteta's Gunners, they have made a 100% start to their Premier League season, most recently beating London rivals Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday.

Here, Sports Mole details all you need to know about how to watch Napoli's Champions League clash against Arsenal.

What time does Napoli vs. Arsenal kick off?

This match kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday, September 9.

Where is Napoli vs. Arsenal being played?

The Gunners will travel to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the 54,726-capacity ground that has been home to Napoli since 1959.

How to watch Napoli vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

Wednesday's game will be broadcast live on the TNT Sports 2 TV channel in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live via HBO Max if they have purchased a subscription that includes TNT Sports.

Alternatively, TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video service.

Highlights

Goals will be posted by the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the night.

What is at stake for Napoli and Arsenal?

Napoli endured a difficult 2025-26 campaign, and they will be keen to better their 30th-place finish from last season's league phase.

However, Gli Azzurri have lost each of their last three meetings with English teams, as well as three of their past four against Wednesday's opponents.

As for Arsenal, they were beaten on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain in May's final, and will be desperate to make a strong start this time around as they vie to lift the famous trophy for the first time in 2027.

With that goal in mind, the Gunners will be expecting to take maximum points in midweek, buoyed by their winning opening to the season.