Wednesday's Champions League predictions including Barcelona vs. Feyenoord, Napoli vs. Arsenal

Today's Champions League predictions include Barcelona's clash with Feyenoord, and a contest between Napoli and Arsenal.

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Stuttgart return to the Champions League after a year's absence, with the club set to welcome Viking FK to MHPArena on Wednesday.

The hosts competed in the Europa League in 2025-26, whereas Norwegian opponents Viking took part in the Conference League qualifiers last season.

We say: Stuttgart 3-1 Viking FK

Stuttgart should undoubtedly be seen as favourites on Wednesday, especially as the visitors have limited European pedigree.

Viking should look to exploit their hosts' defensive issues, but it is difficult to see them being able to contain their opponents' forward line.

> Click here to read our full preview for Stuttgart vs. Viking FK, including team news and predicted lineups

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Barcelona will begin their 2026-27 Champions League league stage campaign on Wednesday evening with a home fixture against Dutch giants Feyenoord.

The Catalan outfit are bidding to win the European Cup for the first time since 2015, while Feyenoord have also previously triumphed in this competition, lifting the trophy in 1970.

We say: Barcelona 3-1 Feyenoord

Feyenoord have also made a strong start to the campaign and are capable of making this a tricky match for Barcelona, but we are fully expecting the Catalan outfit to emerge victorious.

> Click here to read our full preview for Barcelona vs. Feyenoord, including team news and predicted lineups

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Sporting Lisbon and Galatasaray meet in Europe for the first time in Wednesday's Champions League matchday one clash at Estadio Jose Alvalade, both aiming to start the league phase on a positive note.

Although the Portuguese giants and their Turkish opponents are unbeaten this season, the hosts enter this week's encounter mindful of their impressive record against Super Lig teams, which they aim to leverage in midweek.

We say: Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Galatasaray

Although Galatasaray arrive with a strong unbeaten domestic run, their wretched away record in Europe and the absence of Osimhen leave them vulnerable in Lisbon.

With Suarez and Goncalves in fine form and Sporting boasting consecutive clean sheets heading into the midweek fixture, Borges's confident men should have far too much quality to secure a comfortable opening victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sporting Lisbon vs. Galatasaray, including team news and predicted lineups

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The Champions League trophy has arguably never been nearer to Arsenal's reach, and the reigning Premier League champions begin their next bid for European supremacy on Wednesday evening, when they head to Napoli in their league-phase opener.

Mikel Arteta has overseen a 100% start to the campaign in North London, whereas Massimiliano Allegri's men are at risk of a third straight loss in all tournaments this week.

We say: Napoli 1-2 Arsenal

No McTominay means no party for Napoli, whose defensive catastrophe against Inter spells danger against an Arsenal side who showed shades of their 2022-23 and 2023-24 attacking selves on Sunday.

Also blessed with multiple options for change in midfield and attack, Arteta's men have our backing to kickstart their Champions League campaign on the right foot.

> Click here to read our full preview for Napoli vs. Arsenal, including team news and predicted lineups

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Beginning their bid to claim a third straight Champions League crown, Paris Saint-Germain will kick off their second title defence by welcoming Slovan Bratislava to Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

While PSG were peerless as they lifted the trophy last term, qualifiers Slovan lost all eight games on their only previous appearance.

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 Slovan Bratislava

None of the last 35 European Cup or Champions League holders have lost their first game of the next campaign on home turf, and that trend will surely continue.

While PSG have looked well below their best this season, Slovan are also reeling from some unexpected domestic defeats and are simply not in the same class.

> Click here to read our full preview for Paris Saint-Germain vs. Slovan Bratislava, including team news and predicted lineups

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Liverpool and Atletico Madrid kick-start their 2026-27 Champions League campaign with a mouth-watering League Phase battle at Anfield on Wednesday night.

This fixture represents a repeat of matchday one from last season when the Reds claimed a 3-2 home victory over their Spanish counterparts, with Virgil van Dijk netting a 92nd-minute winner.

We say: Liverpool 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Given the defensive frailties displayed by both clubs in the opening weeks of the campaign, an entertainment-filled affair could be on the cards on Merseyside, where the introduction of summer addition Barcola should elevate a fearsome Liverpool frontline.

Though Simeone's men possess the tools to hurt the hosts, Los Rojiblancos have historically struggled to grind out results against English opposition. Backed by a raucous Anfield crowd, Iraola's charges may have enough firepower to edge a tight contest and secure a fourth consecutive UCL win over their Spanish counterparts.

> Click here to read our full preview for Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups