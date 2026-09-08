Aston Villa news: Unai Emery makes major admission after thrilling Champions League win over Club Brugge

Unai Emery has acknowledged that he will soon need to introduce more of his new signings into his Aston Villa XI.

After three Premier League games without a goal, the West Midlands outfit netted three times in the first half of a 3-2 victory at Club Brugge on Tuesday night.

John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia and Nicolas Jackson all got on the scoresheet as Villa got their Champions League campaign off to a perfect start.

However, like has been the case in previous matches, Emery refrained from handing opportunities to many of his new signings.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was required to play ahead of a muscle-fatigued Matty Cash, Joao Gomes was used because of his domestic three-match ban and Jackson started due to his previous outings and past relationship with Emery.

Speaking after the game, Emery suggested that there was an acceptance that he will be required to bring more fresh faces into the team.

© Iconsport / Belga

Emery reacts to Aston Villa victory in Club Brugge

Furthermore, Emery stressed that Villa were very much a work in progress after such upheaval across the summer transfer window.

As quoted by BBC Sport, the Spaniard said: "I am so happy today. Thankfully, because we know how we are in the way. What the responsibility we have and I have. But the players as well they have responsibility.

"They need to to keep our standards high to show everybody this is the way that we can achieve the process in our targets and, of course, we are improving after Brighton, after Arsenal, after Hull City. Today another step forward.

"Collectively, tactically, the structure, individually, this victory is through it and, of course, we must work hard. It is the only way. This is the process that we must try to set strong [standards]. Today we did one very important step forward to show it and be resilient in the second half when we were struggling.

"Of course, very important for this Champions League to start with those three points. Hopefully, it gives us confidence for the next matches in the league. Saturday Nottingham Forest, then Carabao Cup, then Tottenham.

"Nicolas Jackson very important [goal] for him. Progressively getting minutes with some players, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, after the injury of Cash it was very important, but he was so tired.

"Again, a good match played Hemmings, again he is improving. We must try to add more players, new players in this structure, this demand and this process we are."

© Imago / Xinhua

Will new Aston Villa signings start against Nottingham Forest?

Despite Emery's comments, the assumption is that a similar starting lineup will be named for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.

However, Emery then has a chance to rest players and introduce more new signings for the EFL Cup third round tie at Coventry City.

While Emery will not necessarily view the competition as a free hit, it is his best chance before the September international break to hand starts to the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Matteo Ruggeri, Alejandro Garnacho and Ibrahim Mbaye.