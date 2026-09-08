Tuesday's Champions League results & roundup: Kylian Mbappe makes Real Madrid history as Erling Haaland nets Man City brace

The 2026-27 Champions League is underway, with six games having taken place on Tuesday.

Aston Villa held on despite a scare against Club Brugge, while AEK Athens narrowly emerged as winners against LASK Linz in the early games.

In the later matches, Real Madrid held on to beat Inter Milan 2-1, Manchester City emerged as 2-0 winners against Porto, Lille suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund came out on top as 3-2 victors against Villarreal.

Here, Sports Mole provides a roundup of Tuesday's Champions League action.

Club Brugge 2-3 Aston Villa: Unai Emery earns first win of the season

12 - With 12 goals, John McGinn is now Aston Villa's all-time leading goalscorer in major European competitions, overtaking Ollie Watkins (11).



Super. pic.twitter.com/p4EcT1aEGF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 8, 2026

Aston Villa scored their first goals of the season to earn their first win of the campaign, beating Club Brugge 3-2 at Jan Breydelstadion.

John McGinn opened the scoring for the visitors early in the 11th minute, and though Brugge equalised less than 10 minutes later through Hugo Vetlesen, Emiliano Buendia restored his side's lead in the 22nd minute.

Villa dominated the rest of the first half, and they went into the interval with a deserved 3-1 lead after Nicolas Jackson struck his first for the club from the edge of the box.

However, the hosts responded through Nicolo Tresoldi, who netted a penalty after the hour mark, though Unai Emery's side were ultimately able to hold on to claim three points.

Villa find themselves in second place following their win, whereas Brugge end the night in 32nd with zero points.

AEK Athens 1-0 LASK Linz: Stunning free kick makes the difference

Răzvan Marin with an absolute stunner of a free-kick for AEK Athens ?



? Watch live now on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/lheloTatz9 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 8, 2026

AEK Athens emerged as 1-0 winners against visitors LASK Linz on Tuesday thanks to Razvan Marin's first-half strike.

Both teams created enough opportunities to score multiple times, especially the hosts, who took 18 shots compared to their opponents' 11.

The game was ultimately decided by Marin's free kick after the 20th-minute mark, when the midfielder curled a stunning effort into the top-right corner.

AEK Athens' victory means they end Tuesday with three points and in sixth place, whereas LASK are 35th with no points.

FC Porto 0-2 Manchester City: Erling Haaland wins the game

NO MISTAKE from Erling Haaland this time ?



He's put Man City 1-0 up in Porto ?? pic.twitter.com/UpKOqQA49s — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) September 8, 2026

Manchester City strolled to a 2-0 victory against Porto on Tuesday at Estadio Do Dragao in Portugal.

City started slowly against Porto, and they were forced to wait until shortly after the interval before taking the lead.

Striker Erling Haaland was predictably the one to open the scoring, with the Norwegian outjumping Jakub Kiwior to convert Enzo Fernandez's cross low into the left corner.

Enzo Maresca's side were by far the better team in Portugal, preventing their hosts from creating any promising chances in front of goal.

Their dominance was rewarded with a 90th-minute Haaland goal, with the striker coolly sliding the ball with his right foot into the right corner.

City's win leaves them first in the table, while Porto end matchweek one last in 36th.

Real Madrid 2-1 Inter Milan: Kylian Mbappe history covers major concerns

Kylian Mbappé is now the joint-fifth highest goalscorer in Champions League history ?



Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema have scored more ? pic.twitter.com/bZec1hJjge — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 8, 2026

Real Madrid pounced on mistakes to beat Inter Milan 2-1 at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night in matchweek one of their Champions League campaign.

Inter will feel they let themselves down on the night given both of Real's two goals were scored from avoidable errors.

Curtis Jones needlessly lost possession in a deep area of the pitch, before Kylian Mbappe pounced to give Los Blancos the lead just before the 15th-minute mark, a goal that saw him become the fifth-highest scorer in the competition's history (71).

Visiting goalkeeper Josep Martinez then bizarrely tried to turn out of danger in his own box less than 10 minutes later, only for Federico Valverde to tackle the ball into his net.

Inter managed to score a late consolation, but Carlos Augusto's finish from inside the penalty area was not enough to overcome his side's mistakes in the first half, and those errors will overshadow what was a generally positive performance.

Real's three points leaves them in fifth place, and Inter's defeat leaves them in 34th.

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Villarreal: Serhou Guirassy wins it for Niko Kovac

Serhou Guirassy with his third goal in 12 minutes, this time in the wrong net ?



? Watch now on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tXRQvENERT — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 8, 2026

Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy struck twice to help his side beat Villarreal 3-2 at Signal Iduna Park.

Tuesday's match was tense, with Dortmund dominating possession at home, but they were routinely frustrated by the visitors in the opening 45 minutes.

BVB needed Renato Veiga to convert into his own net early in the second half to take a 1-0 lead, with Villarreal goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi parrying the ball, before it ricocheted off of the centre-back.

It will be worrying to boss Niko Kovac that Konstantinos Karetsas left the pitch on a stretcher in the first half, especially after Dortmund lost Giannis Konstantelias to a serious knee injury less than two weeks ago.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser and found it through right-back Santiago Mourino, who directed a cross from Georges Mikautadze at the left post into the back of the net in the 66th minute.

However, Guirassy's excellent movement in the box following a delivery into the penalty area allowed him to tap home for BVB late in the fixture.

There was even time for Guirassy to net his second of the game from the penalty spot, as well as to score an own goal in stoppage time.

Dortmund claimed three points and will be pleased to be fourth, while Villarreal are in 31st place with zero points.

Lille 2-3 Real Betis: Ethan Mbappe sees red as Troy Parrot wins the game

Ethan Mbappe sees red ?



? Live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/IDArmdwxkI — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 8, 2026

Real Betis came from behind to beat Lille 3-2 in an ill-tempered Champions League clash at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Lille started quicky against Real Betis, but Ayase Ueda's 12th-minute goal was cancelled out by Marc Bartra's close-range header after the half-hour mark.

The French side regained the lead moments later through Alexsandro Ribeiro, only for Bartra to net his second of the game after half time.

Irish striker Troy Parrot then gave Betis their third of the night in the 53rd minute, with the forward curling into the bottom-right corner.

Lille's job was made harder when Ethan Mbappe was sent off after a VAR review concluded he had swung an elbow at Natan with more than half an hour left to play.

Real Betis held on and their three points ensured they end the evening in third, whereas Lille are 33rd without a point to their name.