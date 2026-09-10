Preview: Le Mans vs Lens - prediction, team news, lineups

Still seeking their first victory of the new Ligue 1 campaign, Le Mans will return to Stade Marie-Marvingt for a date with Lens on Sunday.

Last week, Le Mans could only manage a 1-1 draw with Nice, putting them 13th in the table, while Les Sang et Or sit 10th, a point above the former despite a 1-0 defeat at Lorient.

Match preview

They are showing the ability to compete, but Le Mans have yet to show they can get over that line and win a Ligue 1 outing.

Patrick Videira’s men have points in two of their first three league fixtures, netting a combined five goals in the competition this season.

For a newly promoted side that seems more than respectable, although those two points may feel like defeats, seeing as they held a second-half advantage in both of those matches.

On Sunday, they can claim their first home victory in the top flight since 2010 and extend their domestic unbeaten run in Le Mans to 16 matches, dating back to their last campaign in Ligue 2.

Les Mucistes have not lost a match in either Ligue 1 or 2 at home this year, conceding a goal or fewer in all but one of those instances.

Meanwhile, they have a chance on Sunday to go unbeaten in their opening four Ligue 1 affairs for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

After such a blistering start to the campaign, Lens have hit a rough spot, collecting three points in the league thus far.

Dino Toppmoller has seen his side lose their last two top flight affairs by a single goal, and this weekend the reigning Ligue 1 runners-up could lose successive matches in this competition for only the second time this year.

Lens could also suffer consecutive away defeats on Sunday for the second time in 2026, though they have points in three of their last four league outings as the visitors.

The reigning Coupe de France champions have given up five goals after three domestic affairs in 2026-27, one more than they allowed in their final four domestic outings last season.

They lead the league in expected goals (8.6) while netting the third-most times in the French top flight overall (six).

Les Sang et Or can win a third straight away contest at Le Mans this weekend, which would be their first as the visitors against them in the top flight this century.

Le Mans Ligue 1 form:

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Buzzi

An ankle issue will keep Nicolas Kocik out of the Le Mans fold on Sunday, Erwan Colas is dealing with a knock, while Djibril Sidibe is eligible to return from his red card suspension.

Adil Bourabaa netted their only goal after 13 minutes on matchday three, only for Nice to equalise just before the interval.

At Lens, Jhoanner Chavez, Yacine Titraoui and Matthieu Udol are all questionable with thigh strains, while Regis Gurtner, Samson Baidoo and Junior Kadile have hamstring issues.

Maik Nawrocki is out with a cruciate ligament injury, Saud Abdulhamid has a knock and Souleymane Sagnan will be suspended.

Le Mans possible starting lineup:

Hatfout; Boisse, Voyer, Torrente; Sidibe, Bourabaa, Lauray, Vercruysse, Calodat; Diallo, Mafouta

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Aguilar, Ganiou, Antonio; Skoras, Bulatovic, Haidara, Mesloub; Thauvin, Hazard; Edouard

We say: Le Mans 1-2 Lens

Le Mans have not shown a killer instinct, and given the array of attacking options they will face on Sunday, we believe they will eventually concede and lose to Lens.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.