Preview: Fortuna Sittard vs. Ajax - prediction, team news, lineups

Already eight points adrift of the Eredivisie leaders, albeit having played one fewer game, Ajax travel to free-scoring Fortuna Sittard in Saturday's matchday six action.

The Amsterdam giants suffered a 3-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven last week, and they hope to move on from their De Topper defeat at Fortuna Sittard Stadion, where they have not lost in 26 years.

Match preview

Ajax's 3-1 defeat to PSV last weekend was overshadowed by Ruben van Bommel's ferocious challenge on Aaron Bouwman, which left the teenage defender hospitalised with a bruised lung and bruises to his sternum; however, De Joden already being adrift in the title race should be the dominant conversation.

Michel's men went into De Topper on a 14-match unbeaten run across all competitions, plus five without losing against their fierce rivals.

Both streaks went up in smoke in Amsterdam, where Tolu Arokodare scored yet again to equalise, but De Godenzonen eventually failed to sustain the level of performance shown in the encounter's first hour as Peter Bosz's men claimed a first win over Ajax since 2023.

Even after five games, four for Michel's team, who have an outstanding game, the 36-time Eredivisie champions trailing AZ Alkmaar by eight points and PSV by six already seems damaging for this weekend's visitors.

Now aiming to return to winning ways in Sittard, the travelling fans will look to the historical precedent in this fixture as a possible indicator that another positive result is in the offing as they hope to rise from their current position in eighth.

© Iconsport / ANP

Indeed, anyone of a Fortuna persuasion will be aware of their miserable record in this fixture since beating the Amsterdam giants 2-0 at the turn of the millennium.

While that success marked their third in five meetings with Ajax, they have known nothing but hurt since, losing 16 of the 19 encounters, including a dire nine-match losing sequence between 2018 and 2023.

That run was snapped by back-to-back draws in the 2023-24 season, but Fortuna have lost the last four heading into this weekend by an aggregate score of 14-2, highlighting the chasm in quality.

Nonetheless, the home fans will draw belief from their side's free-scoring nature to start the new campaign, with FSC already holding four-peat-chasing PSV to a 2-2 draw on the opening day.

Only against AZ Alkmaar have Danny Buijs's men failed to score, but that can be caveated by the Sittard outfit having Ole Romeny sent off after just five minutes.

As such, a side that has managed to score three goals in three different matches will back themselves to land a punch or two on Ajax, whose backline has not been anywhere near watertight this term.

Fortuna Sittard Eredivisie form:

Ajax Eredivisie form:

Ajax form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Hans van der Valk / Orange Pictures

Kristoffer Peterson, Ivan Marquez, Sven Simons (hamstring) and Siebe Wylin are sidelined through injury, while Romeny returns from suspension after serving his two-match ban.

Mohamed Ihattaren was in inspired form against ADO Den Haag, scoring a brace and assisting one in the 3-2 success, while Lequincio Zeefuik notched his third goal of the season in the same game, bringing him to four direct involvements this term.

The Amsterdam outfit's leading marksman is now undeniably Arokodare, who netted for the fourth game running in the loss to PSV, bringing his tally to five in competitive games and six overall.

While goals and assists have slowed for the trio of Oscar Gloukh, Steven Berghuis and Julian Brandt, they still possess genuine game-deciding quality on their day and carry threats for Michel's men.

The Ajax boss will, however, be unable to call on Bouwman after last weekend's De Topper issue, as well as Daley Blind, Rayane Bounida and Simon Adingra; Thilo Kehrer may start at centre-back after replacing the teenage centre-back in the heated game.

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Pinto, Brittijn, Guth, Hubner, Dahlhaus; Ihattaren, Michut, Zand; Descotte, Zeefuik

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Gaaei, Kehrer, Baas, Henrique; Klaassen, Mokio, Brandt; Berghuis, Arokodare, Gloukh

We say: Fortuna Sittard 2-2 Ajax

While Ajax arrive as overwhelming favourites based on historical precedent, their lingering defensive frailties and recent demoralising defeat to PSV could leave them vulnerable in Sittard.

If Ihattaren and Zeefuik can maintain their prolific early-season form, Buijs's confident hosts have the necessary attacking firepower to punish the Amsterdam side and snatch a thrilling share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.