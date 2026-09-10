Preview: Go Ahead Eagles vs Groningen - prediction, team news, lineups

Separated by just one point in the Eredivisie table, Go Ahead Eagles and Groningen meet at De Adelaarshorst on Saturday evening in round six of the 2026-27 campaign.

Both teams had to settle for a share of the spoils last time out and will look to return to winning this weekend.

Match preview

Go Ahead Eagles appeared to be heading for a perfect response to their first defeat of the season, racing into a 3-0 lead against FC Utrecht on Tuesday, only to be pegged back after conceding three times in the final 27 minutes.

Joseph Oosting’s side have yet to keep a clean sheet this season, and only the current bottom four have conceded more goals - something they will need to address if they are to mount a push for Europe.

Alongside AZ Alkmaar and FC Twente, the Pride of the IJssel Kowet are one of just three teams with a perfect home record in the division, with their seven goals scored a league-high after convincing wins over newly promoted Willem II and ADO Den Haag.

Unbeaten in each of their last five clashes with Groningen, Go Ahead have had the better of this fixture in recent years. Oosting is also yet to taste defeat against his opposite number in four meetings prior to this weekend.

Saturday’s hosts have scored eight of their 14 goals so far in the last half hour of matches, meaning no one will be in a hurry to leave regardless of the result heading into the game's final knockings.

© Imago

After opening the season with consecutive wins over Utrecht and Den Haag, Groningen have hit a rough patch, collecting just one point from their last three matches following Sunday’s 2-2 draw with FC Twente at the Euroborg Stadium.

Dick Lukkien’s side have continued to struggle defensively and are now level with Go Ahead Eagles on 12 goals conceded, having shipped 10 across their last three matches - half of those coming in a 5-1 defeat to reigning champions PSV Eindhoven.

With a combined 23 goals in their five games so far, matches involving Trots van het Noorden have provided plenty of entertainment. Lukkien will now be hoping that more of that action comes at the right end for his side.

Groningen's next three matches are against sides they finished above last season, offering a relatively favourable run of fixtures on either side of the September international break.

Nonetheless, Saturday’s visitors will know better than to expect an easy ride in any of those games and will need to be at their best, starting with their upcoming trip to Deventer.

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

Groningen Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Gerrit Nauber remains sidelined for Go Ahead Eagles as he continues his recovery from a broken leg sustained last October.

Fellow defender Pim Saathof is also out with a long-term knee injury, having not featured since May after picking up the problem while on loan at Kongsvinger.

Giovanni van Zwam has missed his side's last two matches and remains a doubt for this weekend's fixture.

Malcolm Jeng, Tyrique Mercera, Ryan Metu, and Marco Rente remain unavailable for Groningen, who have a new injury concern in Wouter Prins after he picked up a knock late on against Twente.

Thom van Bergen has five direct goal contributions in as many outings this season, making the 22-year-old one to keep an eye on.

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

Haug; Sampsted, Dirksen, Kramerr, James; Linthorst, Meulensteen; Tengstedt, Edvardsen, Suray; Flataker

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Prins, Csinger, Blokzijl, Schreuders; Land, De Jonge; Clement, Van Bergen, Van der Werff; Darri Willumsson

We say: Go Ahead Eagles 2-2 Groningen

Given both teams' defensive vulnerabilities, an open and end-to-end encounter looks likely. That said, we are backing a share of the spoils with honours even at the end of the 90 minutes.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.