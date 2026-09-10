Preview: Konyaspor vs Trabzonspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Konyaspor host Trabzonspor at Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadium on Saturday evening in round five of the 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig season, with the home side desperately seeking their first points of the campaign.

The visitors, meanwhile, travel to Konya after producing their most convincing performance of the season, thrashing Genclerbirligi 5-0 last weekend.

Match preview

Konyaspor's start to the new campaign could hardly have been more difficult, with the Green and Whites losing each of their first four league matches.

Their defeats have come against Rizespor, Fenerbahce, Kocaelispor and Erzurumspor, leaving them bottom of the table with no points and only three goals scored, while they have also conceded eight times, meaning they are already five goals behind on goal difference.

The latest setback was particularly damaging because Konyaspor travelled to Erzurumspor knowing that both teams were still searching for their first victory, and Eren Tozlu's 17th-minute goal was enough to condemn Ilhan Palut's side to a fourth consecutive defeat.

Konyaspor have also struggled to make home advantage count, having lost 1-0 to Rizespor on the opening weekend before suffering a 2-1 defeat to Kocaelispor, meaning they have conceded three goals while scoring just once across their first two home league games.

There is, however, some reason for the hosts to believe this fixture can be more competitive than their league position suggests, having beaten Trabzonspor 2-1 in their most recent Super Lig meeting at Konya in April.

© Imago / Yagiz Gurtug / PS Images

Trabzonspor arrive in considerably better spirits after responding to a difficult period with a statement victory over Genclerbirligi.

The Black Sea Storm had lost 4-0 defeat to Ferencvaros in the second leg of their Europa League playoff before losing 2-1 away to Amed, which led to the departure of manager Fatih Tekke.

Interim boss Huseyin Cimsir took charge of the team following Tekke’s departure, and they responded by dismantling Genclerbirligi 5-0, scoring three times in the first 22 minutes.

Paul Onuachu was the standout performer, scoring in the fifth and 22nd minutes before leaving the field shortly before half time, while Mohamed Salah also scored from the penalty spot and assisted Ernest Muci for the fourth goal, while Franculino Dju completed the rout late on.

The performance was particularly encouraging because Trabzonspor did not rely solely on one attacking route, and the team now has seven points from their first four league games after beating Istanbul Basaksehir and Genclerbirligi, while drawing with Kasimpasa and losing narrowly to Amed.

The Black Sea side have won three of the last five meetings against Konyaspor in all competitions, including a Turkish Cup meeting in May, but their two losses in that period have come when they traveled to Konya in the league.

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Trabzonspor form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Konyaspor will be without Enis Bardhi, who is suspended following his red card against Kocaelispor, with the Turkish federation's disciplinary body handing him a two-match ban.

Melih Ibrahimoglu, Diogo Goncalves, Deniz Turuc, and Ebrima Colley should continue to provide attacking support around Jackson Muleka, who is expected to lead the line.

Trabzonspor have several players dealing with fitness issues, including Noah Saviolo, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Okay Yokuslu, while Tim Jabol-Folcarelli and Arseniy Batagov are also unavailable.

There is also a question over Onuachu after he was listed with a muscle problem, although the striker started against Genclerbirligi and scored twice before being replaced in the 44th minute.

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Andzouana, Baniya, Demirbag, Masuaku; Jevtovic, Ibrahimoglu; Turuc, Goncalves, Colley; Muleka

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Nwaiwu, Savic, Eskihellac; Fabinho, Tufan; Salah, Muci, Simsir; Dju

We say: Konyaspor 1-2 Trabzonspor

Konyaspor's four defeats from four and their lack of attacking production make it difficult to back them despite home advantage, despite their recent record against Trabzonspor at Konya providing encouragement.

The home side should make this closer than the table suggests, but the visitors' greater attacking quality should eventually tell.



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