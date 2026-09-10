Harry Kane alongside Cristiano Ronaldo: Latest Champions League goal for Bayern Munich strengthens Ballon d'Or claim

Harry Kane became the fourth ever player to score in at least eight consecutive appearances in the Champions League.

The English striker found the back of the net once again on Thursday to help Bayern Munich on their way to a 5-0 win against Bodo/Glimt.

That goal was his third of the current season, and it also helped him equal a record held by Cristiano Ronaldo (x2), Robert Lewandowski (x2) and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

It was the eighth Champions League game in a row in which he scored, a feat only previously achieved by the aforementioned trio.

However, Ronaldo managed to score in 11 consecutive matches in the competition, setting the record between September 29, 2017 and April 11, 2018.

8 - Harry Kane is one of only four players to score in 8+ consecutive appearances in the UEFA Champions League, along with:



Cristiano Ronaldo (x2)

Robert Lewandowski (x2)

Ruud van Nistelrooy



Machine. pic.twitter.com/rxTnM46Djr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 10, 2026

Harry Kane in the Champions League: The numbers for England striker

Kane has now scored 34 goals for Bayern Munich in the Champions League in just 29 games for the club.

However, he has also netted 21 times for Tottenham Hotspur in the tournament, with those strikes coming in 32 matches.

He currently ranks 11th in the all-time list for the Champions League, and his tally of 55 goals is only five shy of Van Nistelrooy in seventh.

While Kane could realistically continue playing at the top level for years to come, it will be a significant challenge to break into the top five (71), especially as Erling Haaland (59) and Kylian Mbappe (71) already have a lead and are still playing.

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Should Harry Kane win the Ballon d'Or?

The Ballon d'Or has changed from a yearly award to a seasonal one, with the considered period of football for the 2026 between August 3, 2025 and July 19, 2026.

Kane scored 61 goals and provided a further seven assists for Bayern in that time, while he also netted 11 goals for England.

There can be no argument against the Englishman when it comes to production in the final third, though the fact that Spain won the World Cup in that period will likely weigh heavily in his rivals' favour.