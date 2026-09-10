Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Man City: Carlos Baleba, Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt latest

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils will enter the match off the back of a 4-0 victory over Sabah in the league stage of the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Man City, who were 2-0 winners over Porto in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.

Matthijs de Ligt

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

De Ligt has not played since the end of 2025 due to a long-term back injury, which has since required an operation, but the centre-back is now back in training and very much on course to be available for selection in the coming weeks.

© Iconsport / Kazimierz Koper/Alamy

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Amad is yet to play this season due to an ankle injury, and it remains to be seen when the attacker will be available for selection once again.

Manuel Ugarte

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury while representing Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder is out for a significant period of time.

Tom Heaton

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Heaton suffered a hamstring injury during Man United's pre-season, and it is currently unclear when the experienced goalkeeper will be available for selection again.

© Imago / Sportimage/Azzuu

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Man United's latest signing Baleba is not currently available to make his debut due to an ankle issue, but he is expected to be back on the field in the near future.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Fitness

Possible return date: September 13 (vs. Man City)

Shaw was not involved against Sabah on Thursday, having missed training on Wednesday, but the left-back is expected to be back in the squad for the Manchester derby.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for this match.