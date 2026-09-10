Man Utd transfer news: David Ornstein teases "deal to be done" for Red Devils' £60m left-back target

Manchester United could return for Bournemouth left-back Adrien Truffert as they look to finally solve a problem position at Old Trafford.

David Ornstein has suggested there could be a deal to be done for the France international next summer, with a fee of around £60m mentioned.

That could make the 25-year-old a leading alternative after Newcastle United moved to secure top target Lewis Hall on a new contract.

Man Utd could launch Adrien Truffert move in 2027

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

United are expected to make signing a new left-back one of their priorities in 2027 after failing to land Hall or Rayan Ait-Nouri during the summer window.

Truffert has already been on INEOS' radar, with several reports previously revealing their interest, and Ornstein has now suggested Bournemouth could be open to a sale next year.

Speaking on The Athletic FC podcast this week, Ornstein said: "I'm hearing a value of around £60m and that there's potentially a deal to be done next summer. I could see him being capable of playing for one of the biggest clubs."

Bournemouth signed Truffert from Rennes for £14.4m in June 2025 as Milos Kerkez's replacement. He has since established himself on the south coast and can provide attacking quality from the left.

Adrien Truffert could be a viable Lewis Hall alternative at Old Trafford

© Imago

Truffert could become a very credible alternative for United, particularly if Hall remains unavailable.

By the time next summer arrives, he will have enjoyed another season of Premier League football and should be even more established in the English game.

That makes him a potentially safer investment than a player arriving without top-flight experience.

The £60m price tag is high, especially considering Bournemouth paid just £14.4m for him, and the Cherries are likely to drive a hard bargain.

However, United badly need a long-term left-back and cannot continue relying on Luke Shaw's fitness.

Truffert therefore looks like a plausible alternative in 2027, even if Hall remains the dream option.