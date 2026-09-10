Preview: Watford vs Stoke City - prediction, team news, lineups

Watford and Stoke City meet at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon with both clubs threatening to involve themselves in a promotion race.

Although these teams only sit in 12th and 16th place in the Championship table respectively, they are a win away from catapulting themselves up the standings.

Match preview

Despite Alessio Dionisi arriving at Watford with an established reputation, the Italian knows how the Hornets' hierarchy work and is aware that he must have an immediate impact.

An opening-weekend victory over Southampton achieved that, yet it was followed by a four-game winless streak in the Championship.

However, perspective was required, with draws against Wrexham and West Ham United preceding 2-0 and 1-0 defeats at the homes of high-flyers Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion.

Dionisi finally got back to winning ways on Tuesday through a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Preston North End, his team scoring twice in the final quarter after conceding an early opener.

Eight points from six games, with just seven goals conceded, represents a solid start for the latest Watford boss, yet he will acknowledge that Watford must improve in the final third having netted just six times.

© Imago / Focus Images

Meanwhile, Mark Robins has gone from fighting for his job at the bet365 Stadium to Stoke becoming one of the form teams in the division.

Seven points have been accumulated from matches against Norwich City, Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City.

Since the 4-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers, just one goal has been conceded, and the feeling is that the Potters have turned a corner with their new signings beginning to settle.

That said, Stoke are winless on their travels this season, and make the trip to a Watford outfit that have recorded seven points on home territory.

Watford Championship form:

Watford form (all competitions):

Stoke City Championship form:

Stoke City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / News Images

Othmane Maamma and Stephy Mavididi are both in line for recalls on the Watford flanks, with Rocco Vata and Amin Nabizada expected to be named on the substitutes' bench.

Mamadou Doumbia's winning goal against Preston should see him keep his place in attack, but Iker Bravo is pushing for an opportunity.

Marc Bola, Edoardo Bove and Kwadwo Baah are among the Watford players who remain on the sidelines.

Robins has said that Bosun Lawal and Sam Gallagher "will be back soon" after minor injuries, stopping short of saying whether they would be available for this contest.

Barring any fitness issues, Robins may be prepared to name the same Stoke XI, but Eric-Junior Bocat and Ben Pearson are alternatives at left wing-back and in central midfield.

Watford possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Keben, Pollock, Coulibaly, Traore; Kayembe, Kyprianou; Maamma, Payero, Mavididi; Doumbia

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Wilmot, Graham, Taloverov; Johnson, Galbraith, Devenny, Soumare, Bocat; Hirst, Bozenik

We say: Watford 2-1 Stoke City

Robins will be confident that his Stoke squad are building the resilience required to avoid any kind of a relegation scrap this season. Nevertheless, Watford are far better at Vicarage Road than on their travels, and we are anticipating another hard-fought home victory for the Hornets.

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