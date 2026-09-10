Mikel Arteta makes huge Arsenal contract decision as Gunners move to secure four crucial names

Mikel Arteta is closing in on a new long-term contract with Arsenal after rejecting interest from Saudi Arabia during the summer.

The Gunners are also working to secure the futures of three key players, with Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Martin Odegaard all in line for fresh terms.

It represents a major statement of intent from the Premier League champions as they look to keep the core of their project together for years to come.

Mikel Arteta closing in new Arsenal contract amid shock interest

© Iconsport / David Klein, Sportimage

Arteta is set to sign a new long-term deal at the Emirates Stadium, according to TEAMtalk, having made it clear throughout the summer that he had no desire to leave north London.

The Spaniard has been in charge of Arsenal since 2019 and is now the Premier League's longest-serving manager.

His commitment came despite interest from Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr, who both made contact after changing managers.

However, Arteta quickly made clear he was focused on continuing his Arsenal project, while reports also indicate Barcelona view their former midfielder as a potential future manager.

No serious move materialised from the Catalan giants this summer, with Hansi Flick instead signing a new two-year contract.

Who else is in line for a new deal at Arsenal?

© Imago / News Images

Arsenal are also working to extend three of their most important players, with sporting director Andrea Berta in discussions over new contracts for Rice, Timber and Odegaard.

All three players are currently tied down until summer 2028, meaning the Gunners are moving early to protect the core of Arteta's squad.

Securing Arteta and three major stars would be a huge boost for Arsenal. It would also reinforce the sense that the club are building towards sustained success rather than reacting to short-term setbacks.

With Arteta's commitment already secured in principle and negotiations progressing for the trio, Arsenal appear determined to maintain continuity at the heart of their project.