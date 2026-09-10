Tottenham receive intriguing Dejan Kulusevski injury update from Sweden boss Graham Potter

Tottenham Hotspur have received an encouraging update on Dejan Kulusevski as the versatile winger continues his long road back from a serious knee injury.

Sweden boss Graham Potter says the Spurs ace is now “very close” to returning after nearly 500 days on the sidelines.

The news will come as a major boost to Roberto De Zerbi, who has already included Kulusevski in his Premier League squad.

What has Graham Potter said about Dejan Kulusevski?

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Potter has revealed that Kulusevski is edging closer to a return after an injury nightmare that began in May 2025.

The 26-year-old has not played a competitive match for Spurs or Sweden since suffering a patella injury against Crystal Palace, with two surgeries contributing to his lengthy absence.

Kulusevski returned to full team training at the start of last week and was subsequently named in De Zerbi's Premier League squad.

A minor issue then forced him to stop training with the team late last week, but Spurs remain optimistic about his progress.

Speaking to Swedish outlet SVT (via the Evening Standard), Potter said: “He's very close, actually. I'm so impressed with him, how he's handled his injury.”

The Blagult head coach is hopeful of having him available for the upcoming international fixtures, although he stressed that a decision will be made in consultation with Kulusevski and Tottenham.

Where will Dejan Kulusevski fit in Roberto De Zerbi's system?

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Kulusevski's return could give De Zerbi a major boost in several attacking areas.

The Swede has spent much of his career operating from the right wing or as a central attacking midfielder, while also possessing the ability to play deeper when required.

That could put him directly into competition with new signing Savinho and Mohammed Kudus on the right, while offering another option in the No.10 role.

That position is particularly interesting given James Maddison has missed Tottenham's last three games through injury.

After such a long absence, Spurs will understandably be cautious, but Kulusevski's versatility could make him an extremely valuable addition once he is fully fit.