Everton lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI as Jack Grealish, Ainsley Maitland-Niles start Premier League clash

New Everton hero Ainsley Maitland-Niles could be promoted to the starting XI for Saturday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur in North London.

The former Arsenal man helped Toffees fans temporarily get over their transfer woes last weekend, rescuing a point in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United thanks to an injury-time wonder strike from 25 yards.

David Moyes still sided with Merlin Rohl at right-back from the first whistle against the Red Devils, but Maitland-Niles has made his case for a full debut in an otherwise unchanged defence.

The Englishman is also a candidate for a place in midfield, after James Garner was forced off with an apparent muscular injury in gameweek three, although some reports suggested he was merely suffering from cramp.

However, as Garner is supposedly still not 100%, Hayden Hackney - who supplied the assist for Tyrique George's strike against Man Utd - is in line to join Harrison Armstrong in the double pivot.

The aforementioned George should be a surefire starter on the right flank, as the unconvincing Brennan Johnson should make way for the returning Jack Grealish, set for his second full debut in Merseyside blue.

Holding the fort up front on his own for the time being, Thierno Barry should be guaranteed weekly Premier League starts for at least a few months, until Everton try to correct their summer mistakes in the January transfer window.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Armstrong, Hackney; George, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

> Click here to see how Tottenham could line up against Everton