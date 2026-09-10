Fulham lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI as Alvaro Arbeloa makes one change for Premier League clash

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa may be tempted into a midfield change for Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

The Cottagers are still searching for their first point of the season after last weekend's 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace succeeded earlier one-goal losses to Sunderland and Chelsea in the opening two gameweeks.

Fulham's injury situation has remained unchanged since their second five-goal thriller of the season, meaning only Tom Cairney and Luc De Fougerolles will miss out as they recover from knee problems.

Kenny Tete was also not part of the matchday squad against Palace, although that was seemingly a tactical call from Arbeloa, who instead brought summer signing David Affengruber into the squad.

However, the backline ought to remain unchanged for now, as Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson and Timothy Castagne shield the increasingly unconvincing Bernd Leno.

Facing a goal-happy Liverpool side away from home should necessitate the need for a greater defensive presence in midfield, though, meaning that Sander Berge could be restored alongside Shea Charles.

Oscar Bobb should be sacrificed in that scenario, as Alex Iwobi is shifted out to a right-wing position alongside Josh King and Cesar Palacios, Fulham's first-half scorers against Crystal Palace.

Gonzalo Garcia is yet to follow up his Chelsea goal on matchday one, but the Spaniard has recorded the sixth-most touches inside the area in the 2026-27 Premier League with 20, and is set to start again.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Iwobi, King, Palacios; Garcia

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up against Fulham