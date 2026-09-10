Chelsea lineup vs. Hull City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Chelsea could be without up to four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Hull City at Stamford Bridge.

While Jordan Henderson (wrist) and Emmanuel Emegha (muscle) are still recovering from injuries, a late call is set to be made on the availability of Moises Caicedo and Marco Palestra who have been dealing with unspecified issues.

Manager Xabi Alonso has allayed injury fears over Levi Colwill following Chelsea’s chaotic 6-3 win over Leeds United in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday, and the defender could be handed another start in the back three.

Maxence Lacroix, Josh Acheampong and Wesley Fofana will also be battling for starts in defence, while new goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is expected to displace Mike Penders between the sticks.

Sixteen-year-old Reggie Watson was handed his senior debut in a much-changed Chelsea side in midweek, but he and Valentin Barco are set to revert to the substitutes’ bench against Hull, with Caicedo - if fit - Reece James and Romeo Lavia all in contention to start in midfield.

Malo Gusto may also be considered for selection in the middle of the pitch if Pedro Neto is recalled to operate as a right wing-back, while Jorrel Hato could take the place of Pep Chavarria on the opposite flank.

Morgan Rogers provided four assists as a second-half substitute against Leeds, while Cole Palmer netted a brace off the bench. Both players are expected to earn recalls in the final third, with the latter boasting 15 goal involvements in his 15 PL matches against newly-promoted clubs (nine goals, six assists).

Danny Welbeck also scored twice in midweek, but he will likely lose his starting spot up front to Joao Pedro, who has contributed to four goals (two goals, two assists) in his opening three Premier League games this term.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, James, Lavia, Hato; Rogers, Palmer; Pedro