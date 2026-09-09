Chelsea vs. Leeds United team news: Estevao Willian decision made by Xabi Alonso amid speculation

Xabi Alonso has made nine changes to his Chelsea XI for Wednesday's EFL Cup third round tie against Leeds United.

Only Josh Acheampong and Maxence Lacroix have been retained from the Premier League fixture at Arsenal three days ago.

Danny Welbeck is brought into the attack to take the place of Joao Pedro, with Estevao Willian one of two number 10s amid speculation over his future.

Jamie Gittens is also included for his first start since the arrival of Alonso, the assumption being that he will line up alongside Estevao rather than be used as a winger in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

There is also a surprise start for teenager Reggie Watson, who made an impression during pre-season, with the 16-year-old featuring alongside Valentin Barco in central midfield.

Malo Gusto and Pep Chavarria are selected in the wing-back roles, leaving Geovany Quenda to be content with a spot on the substitutes' bench.

Levi Colwill returns to the back three, but a strong list of replacements has been selected by Alonso with the likes of Reece James, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Pedro among those kept in reserve.

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Leeds make eight changes for Chelsea game

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke has also made widespread alterations to his Leeds starting lineup, retaining just three of the team that started the 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion.

James Justin, Tarik Muharemovic and Ethan Ampadu are the trio to keep their places from the game at the Amex Stadium.

Goalkeeper Michael Zetterer and defender Melvin Bard make their Leeds debuts at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea XI: Penders; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Gusto, Watson, Barco, Chavarria; Estevao, Gittens; Welbeck

Subs: Martinez, Fofana, Hato, James, Neto, Palmer, Quenda, Rogers, Pedro

Leeds United XI: Zetterer, Bard, Justin, Muharemovic, Bijol, Ampadu, Longstaff, James, Wilson, Aaronson, Nmecha

Subs: Trafford, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Elvedi, Tanaka, Stach, Okafor, Bahoya, Calvert-Lewin