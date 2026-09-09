Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona: Inter Milan chief reveals why blockbuster transfer did not happen

Inter Milan president Giuseppe Marotta has publicly addressed the intense summer speculation surrounding Lautaro Martinez and a potential move to Barcelona.

The Catalan heavyweights reportedly identified the prolific Argentine international as a primary attacking target to reinforce their forward line after Robert Lewandowski's exit.

Although Barca ultimately made Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez their No. 1 target, a deal for Martinez's countryman never happened as both La Liga clubs publicly fell out.

While initial contact is believed to have taken place between the respective boardrooms, discussions never progressed into advanced negotiations.

Marotta praises Martinez's exemplary behaviour

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Marotta has now stated that the decisive factor was the striker himself, as he adamantly chose to remain at San Siro and continue leading the Italian giants.

“His behaviour was exemplary. He has shown an immense sense of loyalty in avoiding any kind of negotiations with Barcelona,” explained the Inter president to Sky Sport Italia via Barca Universal.

“His behaviour was exemplary. He has shown an immense sense of loyalty in avoiding any kind of negotiations with Barcelona.

“Lautaro represents the present and future of our club. To stand a chance of winning, you also need players like him."

Martinez was in action for Inter as the Nerazzurri's 20-match unbeaten streak was halted by Real Madrid in Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League defeat.

The Argentina international set up Carlos Augusto's strike to halve the deficit in the 77th minute, but Cristian Chivu's men could not equalise, as Thibaut Courtois was in inspired form.

Martinez's assist came hours after he was included in the 30-player shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

2026 Ballon d'Or: Does Martinez have a shot?

© Imago

Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe are admittedly frontrunners, leaving Martinez on the outside looking in for the award.

The Argentina international, though, is arguably one of the contenders to finish in the top 10 after a 2025-26 season in which the Inter captain won the league and cup double in Italy and notched a few important goals for the Albiceleste en route to the 2026 World Cup final.

Martinez may not claim the award, but the 25-26 Capocannoniere should be pleased to be the Serie A's only representative on the 30-player nominees list.