Ex-Man United striker Andy Cole says Matheus Cunha is playing in wrong position for Red Devils

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has said exclusively to Sports Mole that "free spirit" Matheus Cunha should not be operating as a centre-forward for the 20-time English champions.

Benjamin Sesko has been used off the bench for Man United this season, as the Red Devils are being cautious when it comes to his recovery from a troublesome shin injury.

As a result, Cunha has started as a centre-forward in Man United's opening three Premier League matches of the campaign against Hull City, Ipswich Town and Everton.

Cunha came up with two assists in the 5-2 success over Ipswich on August 30 but found it difficult in the 2-2 draw with Everton last time out.

Cole has said that he is a huge supporter of the 27-year-old but has insisted that he is not equipped to operate as a number nine.

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Cole: 'Cunha not at his best as a number nine'

"Well, I'll be honest, I wouldn't put him down as a number 9. I wouldn't judge him as a number 9. I think Cunha is a free spirit. He can come off the wide areas, you can play him behind. I really do like him. He had a good season last season," said Cole.

"Now, when you play for Manchester United, it's about being repetitive. You know, he's just got to continue that form from last season into this season.

"So me personally, I would never judge Cunha as a number 9 because I don't think he's comfortable as a number 9. I would never sit here and say oh, he should be doing this, he should be doing that. He's just not an out-and-out striker.

"He's a player that can play in numerous positions up front. But I do like him. At the moment, it's just a case of him coming back a little bit late from the World Cup as well, so he’s still getting up to speed and finding his best position."

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What are Cunha's numbers for Man United?

Cunha arrived at Man United from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2025, and he enjoyed a successful first season with the 20-time English champions.

The Brazil international scored 10 goals and registered four assists in 35 appearances for the Red Devils last term, while his overall record now reads 10 goals and six assists in 38 matches.

Cunha is expected to largely operate off the left for Man United once Sesko has fully recovered from his shin injury, although the South American faces competition from Marcus Rashford, who will be with the Red Devils until at least January.

Man United will begin their Champions League campaign against Sabah on Thursday evening before taking on Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Carrick faces a big decision when it comes to Cunha's position in the side moving forward.

Andy Cole was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Unibet Casino.