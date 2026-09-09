Man United vs. Man City: Gordon Strachan delivers verdict on which Manchester giant will finish higher this season

Former Manchester United midfielder Gordon Strachan - speaking exclusively to Sports Mole - has said that he is not expecting the Red Devils to finish above Manchester City in this season's Premier League table.

Man City are in a transitional period, with a number of key players moving on, while Enzo Maresca is now in charge of the Citizens following Pep Guardiola's exit.

However, Man City have won each of their three league games this season to top the division, while Man United are down in 11th spot on four points.

Strachan is finding it hard to back Man United to finish above Man City, while the 69-year-old also picked out Brentford's Nathan Collins as a player that the 20-time English champions should be targeting to improve their leaky defence.

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Manchester derby: Strachan expecting Man City to finish above Man United

"No, I don't think they'll do that," said Strachan when asked whether this was the best chance Man United have had in a while to finish above Man City in the table.

"I think City will still be in the top three. Man United can get to the top four, but I see Chelsea doing all right too, and then I actually see Brentford doing really well. Brentford will get in the top six.

"It's just funny to me that I go and watch Brentford sometimes, and I watched Nathan Collins at Brentford. What a good player he is. Could somebody not sign him?

"That's not as flamboyant a name that anybody'd want at Man United. They want something really tricky. But that guy is a top, top centre-half. So, you don't have to scour the world when it's right in front of you."

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Man City have made flying start to campaign while Man United have stuttered

Man City have beaten Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Coventry City in the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have lost to Hull City, beaten Ipswich Town and drawn with Everton.

Man City will have had longer to prepare for the contest given that they were in Champions League action on Tuesday night, recording a 2-0 victory over Porto in Portugal.

Meanwhile, Man United will open their Champions League campaign against Sabah on Thursday evening.