Champions League yellow and red card table: Which players are suspended or close to suspension?

Paris Saint-Germain will be aiming to win a third straight Champions League title in 2026-27, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating battle for the trophy this term.

Barcelona, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid could be among the challengers, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United also potentially pulling themselves into the mix.

Here, Sports Mole provides the Champions League yellow and red card table for the 2026-27 season, as well as a list of currently suspended players.

Which players are suspended in the Champions League?

UCL 2026/27: Suspended Players Official UEFA booking list • Before League Phase Matchday 1 • 04.09.2026 UEFA Champions League 2026/27 suspended players before League Phase Matchday 1 No. Player Status Real Madrid 6 Eduardo Camavinga Suspended Misses MD 1 15 Arda Guler Suspended Misses MD 1 20 Bernardo Silva Suspended Misses MD 1 FC Barcelona 24 Eric Garcia Suspended Misses MD 1 Atletico de Madrid 16 Arnau Ortiz Suspended Misses MD 1 Borussia Dortmund 5 Ramy Bensebaini Suspended Misses MD 1 4 Nico Schlotterbeck Suspended Misses MD 1 FC Porto 5 Jan Bednarek Suspended Misses MD 1 & MD 2 PSV Eindhoven 17 Mauro Junior Suspended Misses MD 1 VfB Stuttgart 28 Nikolas Nartey Suspended Misses MD 1

Real Madrid were missing Eduardo Camavinga, Bernardo Silva and Arda Guler for matchday one, but the trio will be back for the team's second game in the tournament.

Eric Garcia will be a notable absentee for Barcelona, meanwhile, when the Catalan outfit open their 2026-27 challenge against Feyenoord.

The Spain international is out due to a suspension which was carried over from last season.

Atletico Madrid will also be missing Arnau Ortiz against Liverpool.

Champions League yellow and red card table

? Champions League — Discipline · 2026/27 MJ Min. Fautes ? CJ ? CR 1 J. Bell Viking 2 180 6 2 0 2 J. Mickels Sabah 8 727 6 2 0 3 I. Lepinjica Sabah 8 730 6 2 0 4 K. Parris Sabah 6 282 3 2 0 5 N. Cabral Semedo Fenerbahçe 6 505 10 2 0 6 M. Guendouzi Olié Fenerbahçe 6 540 6 2 0 7 M. Škriniar Fenerbahçe 6 540 8 2 0 8 A. Mustafić Slovan Bratislava 6 292 2 2 0 9 C. Blackman Slovan Bratislava 6 505 2 2 0 10 S. Rosa Cruz Slovan Bratislava 6 570 3 2 0 11 J. Gvardiol Manchester City 1 48 1 1 0 12 G. Donnarumma Manchester City 1 90 0 1 0 13 E. Haaland Manchester City 1 90 4 1 0 14 J. McGinn Aston Villa 1 90 3 1 0 15 Gomes Aston Villa 1 90 3 1 0 16 I. Maatsen Aston Villa 1 90 0 1 0 17 Natan Real Betis 1 61 0 1 0 18 F. Bernal Cruz Real Betis 1 67 6 1 0 19 M. Roca Junqué Real Betis 1 23 1 1 0 20 W. Anton Borussia Dortmund 1 90 2 1 0 MJ Min. Fautes ? CJ ? CR 21 D. Huijsen Real Madrid 1 90 3 1 0 22 R. Marin AEK Athens 3 266 9 1 0 23 S. Pilios AEK Athens 3 270 3 1 0 24 A. Cabaça AEK Athens 3 98 3 1 0 25 L. Jović AEK Athens 3 225 3 1 0 26 V. Auklend Viking 0 0 0 1 0 27 H. Heggheim Viking 2 133 1 1 0 28 K. Askildsen Viking 2 180 1 1 0 29 Z. Tripić Viking 2 169 1 1 0 30 V. Simić Sabah 8 703 4 1 0 31 S. Solvet Sabah 7 659 4 1 0 32 A. Zedadka Sabah 8 705 4 1 0 33 U. Rahmonaliyev Sabah 8 668 6 1 0 34 J. Oosterwolde Fenerbahçe 3 210 5 1 0 35 F. Rodrigues Santos Fenerbahçe 4 228 4 1 0 36 N. Dorgeles Fenerbahçe 2 31 2 1 0 37 M. Aktürkoğlu Fenerbahçe 5 387 5 1 0 38 M. Greenwood Fenerbahçe 6 353 4 1 0 39 N. Kanté Fenerbahçe 4 343 8 1 0 40 A. Brown Fenerbahçe 4 330 5 1 0 MJ Min. Fautes ? CJ ? CR 41 J. Maurstad Gundersen Bodø / Glimt 2 131 0 1 0 42 H. Aleesami Bodø / Glimt 3 179 3 1 0 43 O. Brynhildsen Bodø / Glimt 4 191 3 1 0 44 S. Auklend Bodø / Glimt 4 296 6 1 0 45 S. Brunstad Fet Bodø / Glimt 4 364 1 1 0 46 J. Medvedev Slovan Bratislava 1 90 0 1 0 47 A. Gajdoš Slovan Bratislava 3 172 0 1 0 48 R. Ibrahim Slovan Bratislava 6 257 1 1 0 49 K. Bajrič Slovan Bratislava 6 570 1 1 0 50 S. Camara Sanneh Slovan Bratislava 4 280 3 1 0 51 C. Martinez Slovan Bratislava 5 362 1 1 0 52 S. Cardona Bermúdez Villarreal 1 46 1 1 0 53 P. Navarro Badenes Villarreal 1 83 2 1 0 54 ?. Mouriño González Villarreal 1 90 2 1 0 55 O. Giroud LOSC Lille 1 13 1 1 0 56 H. Vanaken Club Brugge 1 77 3 1 0 57 R. Vermant Club Brugge 1 4 1 1 0 58 J. Virgili Tenas Club Brugge 1 86 1 1 0 59 Y. Bisseck Inter 1 90 2 1 0 60 L. Martínez Inter 1 90 1 1 0 MJ Min. Fautes ? CJ ? CR 61 H. Çalhanoğlu Inter 1 60 2 1 0 62 J. Tornich LASK 3 279 6 1 0 63 M. Bogarde LASK 2 210 7 1 0 64 K. Mølgaard Jørgensen LASK 3 241 2 1 0 65 A. Andrade Cedeño LASK 3 300 3 1 0 66 M. Usor LASK 3 262 3 1 0 67 P. Rosario Porto 1 90 4 1 0 68 E. Mbappé Lottin LOSC Lille 1 56 0 0 1 1 2 3 4 68 joueurs

Champions League suspension rules for 2026-27 season

Should a player receive a straight red card or a red card following two yellows, they would be automatically banned for the next match in the competition.

However, UEFA, under article 63, can extend the suspension length for a serious offence.

"In the event of a serious offence, the UEFA disciplinary bodies are entitled to augment this punishment, including by extending it to other competitions," reads 63.01.

Previous years had led to a player being suspended for one game after three yellow cards that did not result in a red, with further bans enforced following every two additional yellows, but there has been a change to the rules during the 2026-27 campaign.

Indeed, UEFA have made the decision to increase the number of yellows needed to four before a one-game suspension, so that is a key change in this season's competition.

Further suspensions will then be triggered by every even-numbered caution.

Yellow cards expire on the completion of the quarter-finals of the tournament and do not carry forward into the semi-finals.

However, should a player reach four yellows in the quarter-finals, they will be suspended for one of their team's semi-final legs.

A fourth yellow in the semi-finals would not result in a suspension, though, so a player could only miss the final through that avenue if they pick up a red in the final four.