Champions League yellow and red card table: Which players are suspended or close to suspension?

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Champions League suspensions: Which players are banned or close to bans?
© Imago / Revierfoto

Paris Saint-Germain will be aiming to win a third straight Champions League title in 2026-27, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating battle for the trophy this term.

Barcelona, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid could be among the challengers, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United also potentially pulling themselves into the mix.

Here, Sports Mole provides the Champions League yellow and red card table for the 2026-27 season, as well as a list of currently suspended players.

Which players are suspended in the Champions League?

UCL 2026/27: Suspended Players Official UEFA booking list • Before League Phase Matchday 1 • 04.09.2026
UEFA Champions League 2026/27 suspended players before League Phase Matchday 1
No. Player Status
Real Madrid
6 Eduardo Camavinga SuspendedMisses MD 1
15 Arda Guler SuspendedMisses MD 1
20 Bernardo Silva SuspendedMisses MD 1
FC Barcelona
24 Eric Garcia SuspendedMisses MD 1
Atletico de Madrid
16 Arnau Ortiz SuspendedMisses MD 1
Borussia Dortmund
5 Ramy Bensebaini SuspendedMisses MD 1
4 Nico Schlotterbeck SuspendedMisses MD 1
FC Porto
5 Jan Bednarek SuspendedMisses MD 1 & MD 2
PSV Eindhoven
17 Mauro Junior SuspendedMisses MD 1
VfB Stuttgart
28 Nikolas Nartey SuspendedMisses MD 1
Source: UEFA official booking list, 04.09.2026

 

Real Madrid were missing Eduardo Camavinga, Bernardo Silva and Arda Guler for matchday one, but the trio will be back for the team's second game in the tournament.

Eric Garcia will be a notable absentee for Barcelona, meanwhile, when the Catalan outfit open their 2026-27 challenge against Feyenoord.

The Spain international is out due to a suspension which was carried over from last season.

Atletico Madrid will also be missing Arnau Ortiz against Liverpool.

Champions League yellow and red card table

? Champions League — Discipline · 2026/27
      MJ Min. Fautes ? CJ ? CR
1
J. Bell
Viking
 2 180 6 2 0
2
J. Mickels
Sabah
 8 727 6 2 0
3
I. Lepinjica
Sabah
 8 730 6 2 0
4
K. Parris
Sabah
 6 282 3 2 0
5
N. Cabral Semedo
Fenerbahçe
 6 505 10 2 0
6
M. Guendouzi Olié
Fenerbahçe
 6 540 6 2 0
7
M. Škriniar
Fenerbahçe
 6 540 8 2 0
8
A. Mustafić
Slovan Bratislava
 6 292 2 2 0
9
C. Blackman
Slovan Bratislava
 6 505 2 2 0
10
S. Rosa Cruz
Slovan Bratislava
 6 570 3 2 0
11
J. Gvardiol
Manchester City
 1 48 1 1 0
12
G. Donnarumma
Manchester City
 1 90 0 1 0
13
E. Haaland
Manchester City
 1 90 4 1 0
14
J. McGinn
Aston Villa
 1 90 3 1 0
15
Gomes
Aston Villa
 1 90 3 1 0
16
I. Maatsen
Aston Villa
 1 90 0 1 0
17
Natan
Real Betis
 1 61 0 1 0
18
F. Bernal Cruz
Real Betis
 1 67 6 1 0
19
M. Roca Junqué
Real Betis
 1 23 1 1 0
20
W. Anton
Borussia Dortmund
 1 90 2 1 0
      MJ Min. Fautes ? CJ ? CR
21
D. Huijsen
Real Madrid
 1 90 3 1 0
22
R. Marin
AEK Athens
 3 266 9 1 0
23
S. Pilios
AEK Athens
 3 270 3 1 0
24
A. Cabaça
AEK Athens
 3 98 3 1 0
25
L. Jović
AEK Athens
 3 225 3 1 0
26
V. Auklend
Viking
 0 0 0 1 0
27
H. Heggheim
Viking
 2 133 1 1 0
28
K. Askildsen
Viking
 2 180 1 1 0
29
Z. Tripić
Viking
 2 169 1 1 0
30
V. Simić
Sabah
 8 703 4 1 0
31
S. Solvet
Sabah
 7 659 4 1 0
32
A. Zedadka
Sabah
 8 705 4 1 0
33
U. Rahmonaliyev
Sabah
 8 668 6 1 0
34
J. Oosterwolde
Fenerbahçe
 3 210 5 1 0
35
F. Rodrigues Santos
Fenerbahçe
 4 228 4 1 0
36
N. Dorgeles
Fenerbahçe
 2 31 2 1 0
37
M. Aktürkoğlu
Fenerbahçe
 5 387 5 1 0
38
M. Greenwood
Fenerbahçe
 6 353 4 1 0
39
N. Kanté
Fenerbahçe
 4 343 8 1 0
40
A. Brown
Fenerbahçe
 4 330 5 1 0
      MJ Min. Fautes ? CJ ? CR
41
J. Maurstad Gundersen
Bodø / Glimt
 2 131 0 1 0
42
H. Aleesami
Bodø / Glimt
 3 179 3 1 0
43
O. Brynhildsen
Bodø / Glimt
 4 191 3 1 0
44
S. Auklend
Bodø / Glimt
 4 296 6 1 0
45
S. Brunstad Fet
Bodø / Glimt
 4 364 1 1 0
46
J. Medvedev
Slovan Bratislava
 1 90 0 1 0
47
A. Gajdoš
Slovan Bratislava
 3 172 0 1 0
48
R. Ibrahim
Slovan Bratislava
 6 257 1 1 0
49
K. Bajrič
Slovan Bratislava
 6 570 1 1 0
50
S. Camara Sanneh
Slovan Bratislava
 4 280 3 1 0
51
C. Martinez
Slovan Bratislava
 5 362 1 1 0
52
S. Cardona Bermúdez
Villarreal
 1 46 1 1 0
53
P. Navarro Badenes
Villarreal
 1 83 2 1 0
54
?. Mouriño González
Villarreal
 1 90 2 1 0
55
O. Giroud
LOSC Lille
 1 13 1 1 0
56
H. Vanaken
Club Brugge
 1 77 3 1 0
57
R. Vermant
Club Brugge
 1 4 1 1 0
58
J. Virgili Tenas
Club Brugge
 1 86 1 1 0
59
Y. Bisseck
Inter
 1 90 2 1 0
60
L. Martínez
Inter
 1 90 1 1 0
      MJ Min. Fautes ? CJ ? CR
61
H. Çalhanoğlu
Inter
 1 60 2 1 0
62
J. Tornich
LASK
 3 279 6 1 0
63
M. Bogarde
LASK
 2 210 7 1 0
64
K. Mølgaard Jørgensen
LASK
 3 241 2 1 0
65
A. Andrade Cedeño
LASK
 3 300 3 1 0
66
M. Usor
LASK
 3 262 3 1 0
67
P. Rosario
Porto
 1 90 4 1 0
68
E. Mbappé Lottin
LOSC Lille
 1 56 0 0 1
68 joueurs

Champions League suspension rules for 2026-27 season

Should a player receive a straight red card or a red card following two yellows, they would be automatically banned for the next match in the competition.

However, UEFA, under article 63, can extend the suspension length for a serious offence.

"In the event of a serious offence, the UEFA disciplinary bodies are entitled to augment this punishment, including by extending it to other competitions," reads 63.01.

Previous years had led to a player being suspended for one game after three yellow cards that did not result in a red, with further bans enforced following every two additional yellows, but there has been a change to the rules during the 2026-27 campaign.

Indeed, UEFA have made the decision to increase the number of yellows needed to four before a one-game suspension, so that is a key change in this season's competition.

Further suspensions will then be triggered by every even-numbered caution.

Yellow cards expire on the completion of the quarter-finals of the tournament and do not carry forward into the semi-finals.

However, should a player reach four yellows in the quarter-finals, they will be suspended for one of their team's semi-final legs.

A fourth yellow in the semi-finals would not result in a suspension, though, so a player could only miss the final through that avenue if they pick up a red in the final four.

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