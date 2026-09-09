Spurs transfer news: Richarlison update as potential suitors reacts to speculation

Vasco da Gama head coach Pedro Emanuel has attempted to play down speculation involving a move for Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison.

Having been left out of Roberto De Zerbi's Premier League squad, the Brazil international has effectively been made available for transfer.

With their transfer windows remaining open, a move to Portugal, Saudi Arabia or his homeland are the most realistic resolutions.

Brazil's market closes on Friday, subsequently leaving any interested suitors to take a proactive approach to signing the 29-year-old.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Emanuel refused to get drawn on going into detail about the versatile attacker.

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Vasco da Gama boss speaks on Richarlison talk

After a game with Santa Fe in the Copa Sudamericana, Emanuel told reporters: "I think my silence says it all.

"I work with the players who are here; he is a player I respect greatly, a player everyone knows, but they aren’t here and I don’t feel I have the right to comment on something that isn’t part of our day-to-day lives, of my reality.

"I’m sorry I can’t answer, but that’s all I can say at the moment."

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Will Vasco da Gama sign Richarlison?

A report by O Globo says that Vasco da Gama president Pedrinho is pushing to seal a deal for Richarlison.

Although a fee is not mentioned, Pedrinho is of the opinion that terms can be agreed with Spurs.

Richarlison has not played in Brazil since leaving Fluminense for Watford in 2017.

Since then, he has racked up 90 goals and 34 assists from 327 appearances for the Hornets, Everton and Spurs.