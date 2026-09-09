Preview: West Ham United vs Wrexham - prediction, team news, lineups

West Ham United play host to Wrexham on Friday night looking to strengthen their position at the top of the Championship table.

A win for the Hammers will see them enter the weekend in first place, while the Dragons are in the mid-table spots after an indifferent start to the campaign.

Match preview

When only earning one point from games against Charlton Athletic and Watford at the end of August, West Ham fans would have had concerns about the trajectory of their side.

However, three successive victories have catapulted Nuno Espirito Santo's side up the standings, the Hammers having sat in first place prior to Wednesday's fixtures.

Ten goals have been netted against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers respectively.

Although West Ham remain with just one clean sheet across eight games in all competitions during 2026-27, they are playing in a way which suggests that they are confident of out-scoring their opposition.

Jarrod Bowen has already contributed three goals and two assists from his six starts in this season's Championship.

© Imago / Sportimage

As for Wrexham, Phil Parkinson may not know what to make of his side's start to the campaign, with four draws being posted in six matches.

Earning 1-1 draws from away Welsh derbies with Cardiff City and Swansea City, either side of a thumping 3-0 victory at Millwall, represents a strong start to their matches on their travels.

Nevertheless, just two points have been earned from home encounters against Watford, Birmingham City and Burnley.

Aside from the three-goal haul at The Den, Wrexham have only netted four times in their other five games, something that will give Parkinson cause for concern.

On a positive note, two of their four stalemates have been earned from losing positions, and a win in the capital on Friday would move Wrexham to within one point of West Ham.

West Ham United Championship form:

West Ham United form (all competitions):

Wrexham Championship form:

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Nuno will likely freshen up his West Ham XI, with Joel Veltman, Manor Solomon and Joel Piroe all options to come into the team.

Edvin Austbo and Pablo may drop down to the substitutes' bench, but recent signing Morato is unlikely to be handed a first start in defence.

Taty Castellanos may not be risked after suffering a hamstring issue against Derby at the weekend.

Meanwhile, either Zak Vyner or Joe Worrall will replace Max Cleworth, who suffered an injury versus Burnley earlier this week.

The short turnaround may lead to Parkinson rotating a number of players, with Danny Imray, Oliver Rathbone, Nathan Broadhead and Sam Smith all in contention for recalls.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Scarles; Bowen, Mukasa, Engels, Solomon; Kante; Piroe

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Doyle, Hyam, Vyner; Imray, Whiteman, O'Brien, Ekomie; Broadhead, Windass; Smith

We say: West Ham United 2-1 Wrexham

With one of the best defensive records in the Championship, Wrexham will back themselves to nullify their hosts at the London Stadium. However, we cannot ignore that West Ham are building a head of steam, leading us to predict a late victory for Nuno's side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.