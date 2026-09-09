Aston Villa injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Nottingham Forest: Matty Cash, Leon Goretzka, Joao Gomes, Brian Madjo latest

Aston Villa will be aiming to record their first Premier League win of the campaign when they welcome Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

Unai Emery's side, who beat Club Brugge 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday night, are currently 17th in the Premier League table on one point.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Villa's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the clash with Forest, who have two points from their first two league games of the season.

Brian Madjo

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: September 12 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Madjo has recently been on the sidelines with an ankle issue, but the teenage forward could be back in action against Forest on September 12.

Amadou Onana

© Iconsport / Belga

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Onana ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while representing Belgium at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder now faces a lengthy period on the sidelines.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: September 12 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Manzambi sustained a knee injury while representing Switzerland at the 2026 World Cup, but the midfielder could potentially make his return against Forest.

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Goretzka is currently unavailable to make his debut for Villa due to a knee issue, but the midfielder is expected to be available at some stage in October.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 12 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Villa will need to make a check on Cash ahead of the weekend, with the defender missing out against Club Brugge in the Champions League due to muscular discomfort.

ASTON VILLA SUSPENSION LIST

Joao Gomes

© Imago / sportphoto24

Status: Out

Possible return date: September 16 (vs. Coventry)

Gomes, who played against Club Brugge in the Champions League, is still suspended in the Premier League following his red card against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 23.