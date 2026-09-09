Sevilla vs Valencia - prediction, team news, lineups

Valencia will be bidding to avoid a fourth straight defeat in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a clash against Sevilla on Friday night.

Los Che will enter the match off the back of a 5-0 home defeat to the reigning champions Barcelona, while Sevilla drew 1-1 with Espanyol last time out.

Match preview

Sevilla started their 2026-27 campaign with back-to-back wins over Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Bilbao, before suffering a 3-1 home defeat to Atletico Madrid at the end of August.

Luis Garcia Plaza's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Espanyol, and a return of seven points from four games has left them in seventh spot in the division.

Three of the team's four La Liga fixtures this term have seen red cards issued, including two for Sevilla, while 13 goals have been scored across their four matches, so Los Nervionenses have been an entertaining watch early in the campaign.

Sevilla have won 74, lost 89 and drawn 37 of their previous 200 matches against Valencia in all competitions, and it was 2-0 to Los Che when the pair last locked horns back in March.

Los Nervionenses are actually winless in their last six matches with Valencia, who have certainly enjoyed the better of their recent meetings.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

The pressure has been ramped up on Valencia head coach Corberan following the 5-0 home defeat to Barcelona last time out, which proved to be a third straight defeat for Los Che.

Valencia opened their 2026-27 campaign with a goalless draw against Celta Vigo, before suffering three straight losses to Real Betis, Deportivo La Coruna and Barcelona.

Corberan's side are currently bottom of the division on one point, and another poor showing on Friday evening would create more tension at the club.

Valencia have only found the back of the net on one occasion this season, and the early indications are that it could be a tough campaign for the six-time La Liga champions.

However, a win at Estadio Ramon on Friday night could potentially act as a springboard.

Sevilla La Liga form:

Valencia La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago

Sevilla will be without the services of Arouna Sangante through suspension, with the 24-year-old sent off in the team's 1-1 draw with Espanyol last time out.

Marcao and Ruben Vargas are also out of the game through injury, but the squad is otherwise in strong shape from a fitness point of view.

Lucas Stassin came off the bench to score against Espanyol, and the 21-year-old could now be introduced in the final third of the field.

As for Valencia, Justin De Haas, Diego Lopez, Umar Sadiq, Guido Rodriguez, Jose Copete and Sergi Canos are all out of the match through injury.

Meanwhile, Dimitri Foulquier, Luis Rioja and Mouctar Diakhaby need to be assessed.

Head coach Corberan will make changes to the side that started against Barcelona, with Cesar Tarrega, Jose Gaya and Hugo Duro potentially all being introduced into the XI.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Iglesias, Diaz, Salas, Suazo; Kochorashvili, Agoume, Guridi; Sierra, Ure, Stassin

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Maffeo, Martinez, Cordoba, Tarrega, Gaya; Guerra, Pepelu, Dieng, Vazquez; Duro

We say: Sevilla 2-1 Valencia

Sevilla already have two league wins to their name this season, and we are expecting the hosts to edge a close match on Friday in order to put another three points on the board.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.